India reports slight dip in Covid cases with 4,129 fresh infections

India recorded 4,129 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs on Monday. India's active caseload currently stands at 43,415 which accounts for 0.10 per cent of the total cases.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The recovery rate currently is at 98.72 per cent. As many as 4,688 recoveries were made in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 4,40,00,298.

The country has recorded a daily positivity rate of 2.51 per cent and a weekly positivity rate of 1.61 per cent.

Also read: Being able to see the end doesn’t mean…: WHO says Covid pandemic not over yet

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and Union Territories by providing them with COVID-19 Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Jai Ram Thakur lauds pharmacists for their role during Covid-19 pandemic

So far, under the nationwide vaccination drive, 217.68 crore total Vaccine doses (94.78 crore Second Dose and 20.44 crore Precaution Dose) have been administered, of which 11,67,772 doses were jabbed in the last 24 hours.