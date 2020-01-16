‘India resolves conflict with dialogue, not brute force’: PM Modi at IIM Kozhikode

india

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 18:20 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India does not meet conflict with brute force but with power of dialogue. Addressing the gathering at IIM Kozhikode’s conclave ‘Globalising Indian Thought’, PM Modi said the Indian way of life offers a ray of hope in a world which is today torn because of mindless hate, violence, and terrorism.

PM Modi unveiled a statue of Swami Vivekananda in front of the MDC Complex of Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode via video conferencing on Thursday. While addressing the gathering at IIM, he said compassion, harmony, justice, service and openness are the central pillars of the Indian way of life.

Referring to the nation’s vast diversity, the Prime Minister said that Indian civilisation has prospered because it had opened its doors to the world. He said in India one can find peace and harmony among its people.

Citing Mahatma Gandhi’s contribution to India’s fight for independence, PM Modi said that people around the world gained strength from Gandhian ideals. PM Modi also said that India was at the forefront when it came to ensuring women have equal rights. He said that the makers of the Constitution ensured women had voting rights from the day India had become a republic even when several western countries had lagged behind when it came to granting universal suffrage to women.

PM Modi said innovation comes naturally to India because Indians have a zeal for innovation and there is respect for different opinions . He said that the Indian way of life and school of thought has the potential to solve the toughest of challenges that today’s world is facing.