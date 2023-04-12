India meets the international standards for aviation safety: US body FAA to DGCA

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) informed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) that India meets the international standards for aviation safety oversight of the Chicago Convention and continues to retain FAA International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) Category 1 status, DGCA officials said on Wednesday.

Airlines of Category 1 countries are permitted to operate and expand their services to destinations in the US. (Representative file image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This development comes days after India in the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) audit in November 2022 had enhanced its global ranking significantly.

Also Read: ‘Proud moment for India’: Global aviation body ICAO joins International Solar Alliance

“Based on the positive outcomes of the assessment and follow-ups, FAA has informed DGCA on April 12, 2023, that India meets the international standards for aviation safety oversight of the Chicago Convention & its Annexes and continues to retain FAA IASA Category 1 status which was last assessed in July 2018” A statement from the DGCA read.

Airlines of Category 1 countries are permitted to operate and expand their services to destinations in the US and codeshare with US air carriers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

FAA, under its IASA program, determines whether a country’s oversight of its air carriers that operate, or seek to operate, into the US, or codeshare with a US air carrier comply with safety standards established by the ICAO.

The IASA program focuses on a country’s ability to adhere to international aviation Safety Standards and Recommended Practices contained in Personnel Licensing, Operation of Aircraft and Airworthiness of Aircraft to the International Convention on civil aviation Chicago Convention.

FAA, under its IASA program, conducted an audit of the DGCA, India from October 25 to 29, 2021 in the areas covering aircraft operations, airworthiness, and personnel licensing.

The IASA assessment was followed by final consultations on April 25-26 last year and further reviewed in July and September 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India had scored an Effective Implementation (EI) of 85.65% from the previous EI of 69.95% thereby enhancing its global ranking significantly.

“FAA has stated that DGCA has demonstrated a commitment towards ensuring an effective safety oversight of India’s aviation system and appreciated the positive manner in which DGCA has worked with them,” the statement further read.

India’s Category 1 status has come at a time when Indian aviation is on a high growth trajectory and air carriers in India have major capacity induction and expansion plans.

“The assessment by ICAO as well as FAA is a testimony to India’s commitment of having an effective safety oversight for its civil aviation system,” the DGCA concluded.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON