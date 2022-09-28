Home / World News / ‘Proud moment for India’: Global aviation body ICAO joins International Solar Alliance

‘Proud moment for India’: Global aviation body ICAO joins International Solar Alliance

Published on Sep 28, 2022 03:05 PM IST

ISA was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then French President François Hollande in Paris in 2015 during COP21

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia meets with State Secretary of Germany Stefan Schnorr and signed a MoU for the provision of coterminous rights for cargo aircraft, in Montreal on Tuesday. (Jyotiraditya M. Scindia Twitter)
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia meets with State Secretary of Germany Stefan Schnorr and signed a MoU for the provision of coterminous rights for cargo aircraft, in Montreal on Tuesday. (Jyotiraditya M. Scindia Twitter)
ByAnirudh Bhattacharyya

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has become the latest United Nations agency to join the International Solar Alliance (ISA).

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard was signed in the presence of Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is attending the ICAO Assembly in Montreal

In a tweet, Scindia described it as a “proud moment for India”

He added the “event marks a new dawn for the use of solar energy in the global civil aviation sector”.

The ceremony in this regard was held on the margins of the ICAO Assembly in Montreal on Monday, according to a release from India’s High Commission in Ottawa.

The release, issued on Tuesday, the MoU was signed in the presence of France’s Minister of Transport Clement Beaumme, and ICAO Council president Salvatore Sciacchitaro.

It was signed by ICAO secretary general Juan Carlos Salazar and ISA chief of operations Joshua Wycliffe.

Scindia had proposed ICAO joining ISA during an official visit to Canada this May.

“In a period of four months, the MoU was agreed to and concluded,” the release notes.

The presence of the French Minister was significant as the ISA was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then French President François Hollande in Paris in 2015 during COP21.

The ISA alliance had 121 signatory countries and 32 partner organisations.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Anirudh Bhattacharyya

    Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb.

