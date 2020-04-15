India’s Covid-19 cases near 12,000 mark, almost 400 casualties so far

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 18:32 IST

India’s total number of coronavirus positive cases has risen to 11,933 Wednesday afternoon after 1,076 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, the Union ministry of health and family welfare said.

The figure includes 10,197 active cases, 1,344 cured/discharged/migrated and 392 deaths, the MHFW said on its website.

Maharashtra continues to be the state with the highest number of infections at 2,687. However, Maharashtra health department officials reported 117 more people contracting the coronavirus disease that effectively took the count to 2801.

Delhi has the second highest number of infections at 1,561 followed by Tamil Nadu at 1,204 and Rajasthan at 1,005.

Madhya Pradesh has 987 cases and looks to be the fourth state heading for 1,000 plus infections.

Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said the next two to three weeks are going to be “most crucial” in handling the Covid-19 pandemic. He said 400 districts in the country are still free of coronavirus, according to ANI.

Also on Wednesday, Meghalaya’s first and only Covid-19 patient so far who tested positive, died while first person to be infected by the virus in Tripura was discharged from hospital barely a week after she was admitted.

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb tweeted that she was discharged after testing negative in consecutive tests and has been sent for quarantine under medical supervision.