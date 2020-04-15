e-paper
India's districts to be divided into Covid-19 hotspots, green zones

India’s districts to be divided into Covid-19 hotspots, green zones

Covid-19 hotspots and green zones have been identified and door-to-door surveys are being conducted in hotspots. The ministry has identified 170 districts as hotspots, and 207 districts as non-hotspots. Curbs will gradually be eased in the districts which have been identified as green zones

india Updated: Apr 15, 2020 17:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Areas in which the doubling rate is growing rapidly have also been declared as hotspots in sevearl states across the country.
Areas in which the doubling rate is growing rapidly have also been declared as hotspots in sevearl states across the country.(ARVIND YADAV/HT PHOTO.)
         

To step up the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, India’s districts will now be classified into three categories—hotspot districts which report a large number of positive cases, non-hotspot districts which record a few coronavirus cases and green zones which have not reported fresh cases for some time. On the first day of Lockdown 2.0, the Union government has issued guidelines to all states for dealing with Covid-19 hotspots nationwide to contain the spread of coronavirus, a health ministry official said.

“There is no community transmission in the country so far. There are only local outbreaks and cluster cases in hotspots. To contain the spread of the virus and to break the chain, we need to engage the community. Our major challenge is to implement our containment strategy amid the lockdown and also ensure social distancing,” Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry said at the daily news briefing.

ALSO READ | These four cities together witness over 50% of coronavirus deaths in India

“Covid-19 hotspots and green zones have been identified and door-to-door surveys are being conducted in hotspots. The ministry has identified 170 districts as hotspots, and 207 districts as non-hotspots. Curbs will gradually be eased in the districts which have been identified as green zones,” he said.

Areas in which the doubling rate is growing rapidly have also been declared as hotspots in sevearl states across the country.

India on Wednesday reported a total count of 11,439 Covid-19 cases, of which 9,756 are active ones, 1306 people have been cured, discharged or migrated and 377 have died nationwide, according to health ministry data.

The spike in the number of cases came on the first day of the second phase of the lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day earlier on Tuesday.

India’s districts to be divided into Covid-19 hotspots, green zones
India’s districts to be divided into Covid-19 hotspots, green zones
