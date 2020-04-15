These four cities together witness over 50% of coronavirus deaths in India

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 15:16 IST

The number of coronavirus cases in the country breached the 11,000-mark on Wednesday. The Ministry of Health updated India’s Covid-19 tally to 11,439. The figure includes 9,756 active cases, 1,306 cured or discharged patients and 377 fatalities.

Maharashtra accounts for a massive chunk of the country’s coronavirus cases with over 3,000 cases followed by Delhi which has close 1,600 coronavirus cases.

When it comes to Covid-19 fatalities, nearly half of the total 377 deaths in the country come from Maharashtra which has reported 178 Covid-19 deaths as per health ministry’s data.

Of Maharashtra’s 178 deaths, 112 come from Mumbai alone and 35 from Pune, as mentioned on state Covid-19 monitoring dashboard.

Madhya Pradesh has the second-highest coronavirus death toll in the country with 50 fatalities. As per the state health department bulletin released on Tuesday night, Indore has witnessed the maximum Covid-19 fatalities in the state with 37 people who have succumbed to death.

With as many as 30 coronavirus fatalities, the national capital has the third-highest number of Covid-19 deaths in the country.

Together these four Indian cities, Mumbai (112), Pune (35), Delhi (30) and Indore (37), account for more than 50% - 57% to be precise - of the country’s coronavirus death toll with nearly 214 Covid-19 fatalities.

The 21-day nationwide coronavirus lockdown was further extended on Tuesday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The lockdown will now come to an end of May 8.

The government on Wednesday issued a new set of guidelines that are to be followed in the extended phase of the lockdown.