Home / India News / These four cities together witness over 50% of coronavirus deaths in India

These four cities together witness over 50% of coronavirus deaths in India

When it comes to Covid-19 fatalities, nearly half of the total 377 deaths in the country come from Maharashtra which has reported 178 Covid-19 deaths as per health ministry’s data.

india Updated: Apr 15, 2020 15:16 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Of Maharashtra’s 178 deaths, 112 come from Mumbai alone and 35 from Pune, as mentioned on state Covid-19 monitoring dashboard.
The number of coronavirus cases in the country breached the 11,000-mark on Wednesday. The Ministry of Health updated India’s Covid-19 tally to 11,439. The figure includes 9,756 active cases, 1,306 cured or discharged patients and 377 fatalities.

Maharashtra accounts for a massive chunk of the country’s coronavirus cases with over 3,000 cases followed by Delhi which has close 1,600 coronavirus cases.

Of Maharashtra’s 178 deaths, 112 come from Mumbai alone and 35 from Pune, as mentioned on state Covid-19 monitoring dashboard.

Madhya Pradesh has the second-highest coronavirus death toll in the country with 50 fatalities. As per the state health department bulletin released on Tuesday night, Indore has witnessed the maximum Covid-19 fatalities in the state with 37 people who have succumbed to death.

With as many as 30 coronavirus fatalities, the national capital has the third-highest number of Covid-19 deaths in the country.

Together these four Indian cities, Mumbai (112), Pune (35), Delhi (30) and Indore (37), account for more than 50% - 57% to be precise - of the country’s coronavirus death toll with nearly 214 Covid-19 fatalities.

The 21-day nationwide coronavirus lockdown was further extended on Tuesday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The lockdown will now come to an end of May 8.

The government on Wednesday issued a new set of guidelines that are to be followed in the extended phase of the lockdown.

