Maharashtra cases cross 3,000, Delhi death toll jumps to 30: Covid-19 state tally

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 09:36 IST

India has witnessed 38 deaths and 1076 new cases of coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours. On Wednesday, India’s total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 11,439. The figure includes 9,756 active cases, 1306 cured or discharged cases and 377 fatalities, the Ministry of Health stated.

In Maharashtra, the total number of coronavirus cases reached 3,124 while the national capital crossed the 1,500-mark to report a total of 1,621 Covid-19 cases.

Here’s a look at the statewise tally of coronavirus active cases, fatalities and recovered patients.

Maharashtra

With 2,687 Covid-19 active cases, Maharashtra has registered the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. The state has recorded 178 deaths so far while 259 patients have recovered.

Delhi

Delhi has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. As many as 1,510 people have tested positive of coronavirus in the national capital. 30 people have died from the infection while 30 people have made a recovery, as per the health ministry’s data.

Tamil Nadu

The southern state has the third-highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country which now stand at 1204. Tamil Nadu has seen 81 recoveries and 12 Covid-19 deaths.

Rajasthan

Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan touched 969 on Wednesday. The state has reported three fatalities, and 147 patients have recovered from the infection.

Madhya Pradesh

The state has reported 730 positive cases of coronavirus. 50 people have died from Covid-19 here while 51 have recovered.

Uttar Pradesh

660 people have been infected from Covid-19 in the state. While 50 people have recovered from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, five have died from the infection here.

Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state has registered 650 coronavirus cases and 59 recoveries so far. 28 people have died from the infection in the state.

Telangana

624 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported from the state so far. Hundred people have made a recovery from the virus while 17 people have died from Covid-19.

Andhra Pradesh

The state has witnessed 483 positive Covid-19 patients and 16 cases of recovery. 9 people have died.

Kerala

As per the health ministry, Kerala reported 387 coronavirus cases on Wednesday. Kerala has witnessed three deaths due to Covid-19 while 211 people have successfully recovered.

Karnataka

The state has recorded 260 Covid-19 cases and 10 deaths. 71 people have been cured and discharged.

Jammu and Kashmir

The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has seen the number of Covid-19 patients rising to 278. Four people have died from the infection while 30 were cured.

Haryana and Punjab

The neighbouring states have 199 and 176 Covid-19 cases respectively. While 12 people have died in Punjab, Haryana has seen three deaths. 34 people have recovered from Covid-19 in Haryana, 14 in Punjab.

213 people have been affected by the Sars-CoV-2 virus in West Bengal. There have been seven deaths and 37 recoveries in the state. Odisha has 60 Covid-19 positive patients, 18 have recovered while one person has died. In Bihar, 66 people have tested positive for coronavirus, one has died while 29 patients have recovered.

Assam has reported 32 Covid-19 cases, one person has died. Uttarakhand has 37 coronavirus patients, 9 patients have recovered from the infection. In Chandigarh, 21 people have contracted the Covid-19 disease and seven have recovered. Andaman has recorded 11 coronavirus cases, 10 have recovered. Chhattisgarh has recorded 33 cases of coronavirus and 13 people have recovered.

Ladakh has 17 patients, 10 people have recovered. Goa has reported seven cases of Covid-19 disease, five patients have recovered. Himachal Pradesh has 33 cases, one patient has died and 13 have recovered. Pondicherry has reported seven cases, one has recovered. Jharkhand has 27 Covid-19 cases, two patients have died.

Two coronavirus cases have been reported in Manipur, one has recovered. Tripura also has two Covid-19 patients.

States and Union territories with just one positive Covid-19 case include Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Mizoram

Sikkim has not reported any Covid-19 case yet.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3. The Prime Minister said that though India took timely steps to control the spread of novel coronavirus, there is an urgent need to scale up efforts to ensure no new hotspots emerge.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.