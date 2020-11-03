India’s Covid-19 recovery rate nears 92%: Health ministry

india

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 17:10 IST

India’s rate of recovery from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has improved to 92 per cent, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday. Speaking about the milestone, health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that the country’s positivity rate is 7.4 per cent.

India currently has 5,41,000 active cases and as many as 7,603,121 people have recovered from the viral disease so far.

“Cases per million population are at 5,991. Covid-19 deaths are at 89 deaths per million population which is lower if compared globally,” said Bhushan.

“Weekly positivity rate is at 4.4% while daily positivity rate is at 3.7%,” he added.

India’s total caseload of the Covid-19 disease reached 8,267,623 on Tuesday after 38,310 infections were recorded in the last 24 hours. It was the lowest single-day tally since last Tuesday when the country reported more than 36,000 cases in a day.

It was the lowest single-day count since mid-July. From a daily average of around 90,000, the number of cases has been falling steadily.

“We have observed a declining trend for weekly new cases over the last 7 weeks. There’s a major fall in weekly new cases,” the health ministry also said. “Health care systems are not unnecessarily burdened with Covid-19 cases,” it added.