India’s Covid-19 tally breaches 1 lakh-mark in 78 days:Here’s how other countries fared

india

Updated: May 19, 2020 12:33 IST

The number of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in India has surged past the 100,000-mark in 78 days since the outbreak started in the country.

Though India’s curve is not as steep as most of the 10 countries that have been the worst-hit by the pandemic, but the rate of increase of cases is yet to show a steep drop that nations such as China and Iran have seen.

From the day the outbreak started in India, the country took 78 days to reach 100,000 cases. Of the 10 countries in the world that have crossed the 100,000-mark, only two have seen a slower rate of increase in cases than India.

The comparisons between different countries have been made keeping Day 1 as the first day each nation reported over 500 cases.

China reported an extremely high rate of cases, at times even straying above the ‘doubles everyday’ line. By Day 30, China flattened its curve completely, dropping below the ‘doubles every three days’ line.

The United States and Russia, the two countries with the highest number of cases in the world, currently are the only two nations that are above the ‘doubles every week’ line.

Here’s a look at days these countries took to report 100,000 cases:

Turkey: 44

Italy: 60

Spain: 61

Brazil: 68

United States: 69

Germany: 70

UK: 77

Iran: 78

India: 78

France: 80

Russia: 91

(Sources: HT’S Covid-19 dashboard and Worldometer)