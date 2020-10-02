India’s Covid-19 tally surges past 6.39 million, death toll nears 1 lakh

india

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 10:18 IST

India’s tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) surged to 6,394,068 after 81,484 fresh infections and 1,095 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry’s data showed on Friday.

The number of active cases of the coronavirus disease stands at 942,217 as India sustained its trend of maintaining active cases below the 1 million mark for the 11th successive day. The death toll has gone up to 99,773, the health ministry’s dashboard showed at 8am.

India posted 78,877 recoveries between Thursday and Friday morning from across the country. The country’s recoveries stand at 5,352,078 on Friday, taking the national recovery rate to 83.70%.

Also read | With fewer admissions, 61% of Covid-19 beds in Delhi vacant

“The rise in total recovered cases has been steep. The last 10 lakh recoveries were added in just 12 days. 77% of the total recovered cases are recorded in 10 States/UTs,” the health ministry said in a release on Thursday.

Maharashtra has contributed the highest number to the total recovered cases followed by Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, it had said.

Also read | Covid-19: What you need to know today

The ministry had said on Thursday that 76% of the active cases are in 10 states and Union territories. “As on date, the active cases contribute only 14.90% to the positive caseload of the country,” it has said.

Also read | MP saw more Covid cases in September than first 5 months of outbreak combined

According to the ministry on Thursday, 76% of the new cases are concentrated in 10 states. Maharashtra contributed more than 18,000 to the new cases. Karnataka and Kerala, both contributed more than 8,000, it said. It also said that 82% of new deaths are reported from 10 states and Union territories. On Thursday, 40% of deaths reported were from Maharashtra with 481 deaths followed by Karnataka with 87 deaths.

India remains the second worst-hit country in the world after the United States as more than 34 million people have been infected by Sars-Cov-2, which causes the coronvirus disease, and 1,021,765 have been killed so far, according to Johns Hopkins University’s tracker.