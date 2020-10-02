e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / With fewer admissions, 61% of Covid-19 beds in Delhi vacant

With fewer admissions, 61% of Covid-19 beds in Delhi vacant

The number of active cases or those living with the infection has dropped to an average of 28,300 during the last seven days as compared to 31,562 the week before that. This has resulted in more beds that were earmarked for the treatment of Covid-19 being vacant

delhi Updated: Oct 02, 2020 09:38 IST
Anonna Dutt
Anonna Dutt
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Over 61% of the beds earmarked for the treatment of Covid-19 – both in government and private hospitals – are currently vacant. However, when it comes to the ICU beds, only 34.2% are vacant, data from the Delhi Corona App shows.
Over 61% of the beds earmarked for the treatment of Covid-19 – both in government and private hospitals – are currently vacant. However, when it comes to the ICU beds, only 34.2% are vacant, data from the Delhi Corona App shows.(Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
         

With fewer cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) being reported in Delhi every day, the total number of hospitalisations across the city has also started declining over the last one week. On average, 6,598 people were hospitals on any given day in the last seven days, as compared to 7,014 during the week before that. There were only 6,146 people in hospitals as on Wednesday, according to the daily health bulletin.

The number of active cases, or those living with the infection, has dropped to an average of 28,300 in the last seven days as compared to 31,562 the week before that.

This has resulted in more beds that were earmarked for the treatment of Covid-19 becoming vacant.

Over 61% of the beds earmarked for the treatment of Covid-19—both in government and private hospitals—are currently vacant. However, when it comes to the intensive care unit (ICU) beds, only 34.2% are vacant, data from the Delhi Corona App shows.

Seeing the ICU beds fill up faster in the second week of September, the Delhi government had asked its hospitals to increase the number of ICU beds and had ordered 33 big private hospitals to reserve 80% of their total ICU beds for the treatment of Covid-19. In about 10 days, government hospitals as well as private hospitals were able to add 500 beds each.

However, the order for the 33 private hospitals was challenged in the high court and the court has said it would hear the matter again on October 9, asking the Delhi government to submit data on whether ICU beds were available for the treatment of non-Covid-19 patients.

As on Monday, about 55% of the ICU beds in the government hospitals were occupied and 72.5% of the beds in private sector hospitals were occupied, according to the Delhi Corona App. As for the occupancy in 12 of the big private hospitals, the occupancy has reduced slightly, but is at 84%.

tags
top news
Govt approves ASCON Phase IV to boost communication system in border areas
Govt approves ASCON Phase IV to boost communication system in border areas
The Mahatma’s life was his message, writes President Ram Nath Kovind
The Mahatma’s life was his message, writes President Ram Nath Kovind
LIVE: India records 81,484 new Covid-19 cases, death toll nears 1 lakh mark
LIVE: India records 81,484 new Covid-19 cases, death toll nears 1 lakh mark
Pace of economic recovery will depend on various measures by govt: CAG
Pace of economic recovery will depend on various measures by govt: CAG
After 61 years, India records two consecutive years of ‘above normal’ rain
After 61 years, India records two consecutive years of ‘above normal’ rain
Trump, Melania to quarantine after top aide tests positive for Covid-19
Trump, Melania to quarantine after top aide tests positive for Covid-19
How Covid has gripped India’s urban centres
How Covid has gripped India’s urban centres
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesKXIP vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In