Covid-19 patients’ recovery rate climbs to 25.19% from 13% a fortnight ago

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 17:04 IST

India’s recovery rate of Covid-19 positive patients has steadily climbed to 25.19%, up from 13% which was the recovery rate of infected patients about fourteen days ago, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

“A progressive trend in Covid-19 patients’ recovery rate has been noticed in the last few days. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stood at 630, taking the total number of people who have recovered to 8,324. The total recovery rate is at 25.19%. So the recovery rate of the country has increased from 13% fourteen days ago to over 25% currently,” Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry said at the daily news briefing.

The current case fatality rate is 3.2% for Covid-19 in India, with 65 per cent of it being men and 35 per cent women, the health ministry data revealed.

“As far as testing and treatment protocol is concerned we have to use RTP-CR test only, according to government guidelines,” Aggarwal said.

Barely a day earlier, on Wednesday, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had indicated that the country’s doubling rate of Covid-19 positive cases is now 11.3 days since the last three days, and the country’s mortality rate due to the highly infectious disease is around 3 per cent.

Although the global mortality rate of coronavirus patients is around 7 per cent, India’s mortality rate of 3 per cent extends hope for all those afflicted by the disease.

About 86 per cent of those Covid-19 patients who have succumbed to the deadly disease so far also had co-morbid conditions like acute diabetes and hypertension, the minister, who is a doctor himself had said.