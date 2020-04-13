India’s ‘strong demarche’ to Pakistan over death of 3 civilians in shelling

india

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 21:10 IST

India on Monday lodged a strong protest with Pakistan over the killing of three civilians, including a minor, in unprovoked cross-border shelling by Pakistani forces, people familiar with developments said.

An eight-year-old boy and a woman were among the three people killed when Pakistani troops shelled several civilian areas in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. The Indian Army said it had responded to the ceasefire violations by targeting terror launch pads and ammunition dumps on the Pakistani side.

“A strong demarche was made to the Pakistani side on the killing of three innocent Indian civilians in unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan forces on April 12,” said one of the people cited above, speaking on condition of anonymity and referring to the formal diplomatic representation made to the Pakistani side to protest the shelling.

The Indian move followed the summoning of India’s charge d’affaires in Islamabad, Gaurav Ahluwalia, to the Foreign Office to register Pakistan’s protest over what it said were ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) in several sectors on Sunday that resulted in the death of a child and injuries to four civilians.

New Delhi has already rejected Islamabad’s accusation, saying its troops only responded to shelling by Pakistani forces.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office, in a statement, accused Indian troops of committing 749 ceasefire violations this year along the LoC and the international border in Kashmir.

Both sides have accused each other of violating the 2003 ceasefire agreement in recent years.