India says Canada’s allegations against its diplomats ‘preposterous’

ByReuters
Oct 14, 2024 02:30 PM IST

The MEA said that a diplomatic communication from Canada suggesting Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats were ‘persons of interest’ in a probe were “preposterous imputations”

India said on Monday that a diplomatic communication from Canada suggesting the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats were ‘persons of interest’ in a probe were “preposterous imputations” and part of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s political agenda.

The communication was received on Sunday, New Delhi said.
The communication was received on Sunday, New Delhi said. (File photo)

“India now reserves the right to take further steps in response to these latest efforts of the Canadian Government to concoct allegations against Indian diplomats,” the external affairs ministry said in a statement.

The communication was received on Sunday, New Delhi said.

