India seeks consular access to 34 fishermen held by Bangladeshi authorities

India has sought consular access to 34 Indian fishermen who were detained by Bangladeshi authorities this week on charges of crossing the maritime boundary, people familiar with the matter said on Friday. Fishermen removed their fishing boats from the Arabian Sea at Worli-Koliwada jetty after the state issued an alert for heavy rain and storms. Mumbai, India, May 21, 2025.(Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

The fishermen and two fishing trawlers, FB Jhor and FB Ma Magal Chandi, were apprehended by Bangladeshi authorities near Mongla port during July 14-15,the people said.

The fishermen were accused of crossing the international Maritime boundary line and fishing in Bangladesh’s territorial waters. It could not immediately be ascertained where they were being held.

“As soon as information about the incident was received, our high commission in Dhaka took up the matter with Bangladeshi authorities through diplomatic channels, seeking immediate consular access,” one of the people cited above said.

“We are constantly pursuing the matter for facilitating the safe and early return of all the fishermen along with their boats,” the person said.

There are numerous instances every year of Indian fishermen being apprehended by the authorities of Pakistan and Sri Lanka for allegedly crossing the maritime boundary. Most fishing boats in India and neighbouring countries are not equipped with modern navigational aids and it is common for vessels from these countries to cross the maritime boundary.

Such instances are not as common between Indian and Bangladesh. However, relations between the two countries have been strained since the caretaker administration headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus assumed office in Dhaka following the collapse of the Sheikh Hasina government last August.