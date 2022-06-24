India sees biggest daily jump in Covid tally in 4 months with 17,336 fresh cases

India's daily Covid tally crossed the 17,000-mark for the first time in over 120 days. The country reported 17,336 new infections in the last 24 hours, the daily health bulletin showed. Thirteen fresh Covid-linked fatalities were also reported, taking the total number of lives lost since the beginning of the pandemic to 5,24,954.

The number of active cases in India went up by over 4,200 to reach 88,284 - or 0.19 per cent of the total cases. 13,029 people recovered from the deadly infection in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 98.60 per cent.

On the vaccination front, over 13 lakh doses were administered on Thursday, of which 3.77 lakh were booster doses. Including both - the 1st and 2nd doses - over 3.23 lakh children between the ages of 12 to 14 years were also vaccinated in the last 24 hours.

