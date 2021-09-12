India sees further decline in daily Covid-19 cases with 28,591 infections

India on Sunday saw a gradual decline in daily Covid-19 cases with 28,591 infections recorded in the past 24 hours, which pushed the nationwide tally to 33,236,921, while the death toll climbed to 442,655 with 338 fresh fatalities, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Sunday.

Active cases rose to 6,595 to stand at 384,921 during the same period, according to data released by the health ministry at 8am. Active cases constitute 1.18% of total cases while the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands 97.6%, the Union health ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 32,409,345 while the case fatality rate stood at 1.33%, it said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.1%. It has remained below 3 per cent for the past 12 days. The weekly positivity rate, which has been less than 3 per cent for the past 78 days, was recorded at 2.26 per cent on Sunday morning, according to the health ministry.

More than 720 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union territories so far through the Centre's free-of-cost channel, the health ministry said on Saturday. "More than 5.75 crore (5,75,43,795) balance and unutilised Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs to be administered," it added.

Meanwhile, India's cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage surpassed 730 million, of which 65,27,175 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours, the health ministry informed.

The Covid-19 vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to states and Union Territories for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain. The new phase of universalisation of vaccination commenced on June 21.