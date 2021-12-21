Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India sees major drop in fresh Covid tally with 5,326 cases amid Omicron scare

According to the latest update in the health ministry bulletin, there are 79,097 active cases of Covid-19 at the moment with an overall caseload of 0.24 per cent.
Representational image.(HT Photo)
Updated on Dec 21, 2021 11:25 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

India on Tuesday registered 5,326 fresh coronavirus infection, a fall of over a thousand cases in a span of 24 hours. On Monday, the country recorded 6,563 new cases.

The drop in fresh cases tally came amid a rise in infections being registered across the country from the highly contagious Omicron variant. According to last available figures, the country registered 200 patients of the new strain even as most of whom have been asymptomatic or shown mild symptoms.

According to the latest update in the health ministry bulletin, there are 79,097 active cases of Covid-19 at the moment with an overall caseload of 0.24 per cent, the lowest in 574 days. 

The total number of cases registered so far in the country currently stood at 3,47,52,164.

Meanwhile, with 8,043 patients being declared free of the virus in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries touched 3,41,95,060. The data also revealed 453 deaths during the day, taking the total number of related fatalities to 4,78,007.

The ministry further said 10,14,079 samples were tested for the virus on Monday taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 66,61,26,659.

It also said that 1,38,34,78,181 doses of vaccine against Covid-19 have been administered against the virus till now.

Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya told the Rajya Sabha on Monday that more than half of the country’s population has been fully vaccinated against the virus.

