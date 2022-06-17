Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India sees over 12,000 Covid cases for 2nd straight day. Updates here
india news

India sees over 12,000 Covid cases for 2nd straight day. Updates here

According to the health ministry data, the country's total number of active cases currently stands at 63,063 - accounting for 0.13 per cent of the total cases.
The overall death count stands at 524,817 after 14 fatalities were reported since Thursday.(Reuters)
Published on Jun 17, 2022 09:10 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

India's Covid tally saw a marginal rise in daily cases on Friday as the country logged 12,847 in the last 24 hours, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare. On Thursday, the country reported 12,213 infections.

The overall death count stands at 524,817 after 14 fatalities were reported since Thursday. According to the health ministry data, the country's total number of active cases currently stands at 63,063 - accounting for 0.13 per cent of the total cases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
india coronavirus
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP