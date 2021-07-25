Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India sends first 'oxygen express' to Bangladesh to help out with Covid-19
india news

India sends first 'oxygen express' to Bangladesh to help out with Covid-19

Indian Railways delivered 200 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to Bangladesh in 10 containers via the Oxygen Express for the first time ever.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 07:24 AM IST
The oxygen express train at Benapole in Bangladesh. (Photo via @ihcdhaka on Twitter)

Keeping with India's Neighbourhood First policy, Indian Railways on Saturday delivered medical oxygen to Bangladesh amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

External Affairs Minister (MEA) S Jaishankar informed about the delivery via Twitter. "Neighbourhood First delivers again. Oxygen Express from India arrives in Bangladesh," EAM Jaishankar tweeted. Indian Railways delivered 200 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to Bangladesh in 10 containers via the Oxygen Express for the first time ever.

"Indian Railways' Oxygen Express is set to embark on its journey to Bangladesh. This is the first time ever that the Oxygen Express is put into operation in a neighbouring country. Today, an indent was placed at Tata in Chakradharpur Division under South Eastern Railway to transport 200 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen to Benapole, Bangladesh," the Ministry of Railways said in an official statement.

The loading of 200 MT of LMO in 10 containers rake has been completed at 09:25 am.

"It may be noted that Oxygen Expresses were started by Indian Railways on April 24, 2021, to provide respite to Indian states requiring medical Oxygen. More than 35000 MT of LMO was transported to 15 states. Around 480 Oxygen Expresses were operationalised," it added.

Oxygen Express trains have delivered more than 30,000 metric tonnes (MT) of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) to states and Union territories so far across the country.

