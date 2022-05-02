India set to celebrate Eid-al-Fitr tomorrow

India is set to celebrate Eid-al-Fitr on Tuesday as Ramadan fasting was extended for another day with the crescent moon not sighted on Sunday evening. In many parts of the world, Eid - one of the most important Islamic festivals - is being celebrated on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The Shawwal crescent (moon) was not sighted on Sunday evening hence, May 2 will be observed as the last day of Ramzan and Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on May 3,” Lucknow's Markazi Chand Committee quoted as saying by news agency ANI. “Eid-al-Fitr namaz at Indgah Lucknow will be held on 03 May 2022 at 10 am," the Markazi Chand Committee said in a statement.

The sighting committee in Karnataka also said that the moon was not visible in the capital city of Bengaluru due to heavy rain, or in any other districts in the state. Chief clerics in Tamil Nadu also said that Eid-al-Fitr will now be celebrated on Tuesday.

Eid-al-Fitr in other countries

Saudi Arabia Supreme Court and the moon sighting committees in the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, Morocco, Muscat, Yemen, Sudan, Egypt, Tunisia, Iraq, Syria, Palestine and other Arab states have already announced that Muslims in these countries will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and European countries rely on the moon announcement by the Saudi Arabia Royal Court, Muslims there will also mark Eid celebrations with the Gulf states.

Ramadan is observed in the ninth month in the Islamic Lunar Calendar; the tenth month is Shawwal - whose first day is marked as the festival of Eid-al-Fitr.

Ramadan is observed for over 720 hours - four weeks and two days - during which the followers of Islam or Muslims fast between dawn and sunset, pray for peace and guidance, give back to the community in the form of charity or zakaat or engaging in humanitarian activities.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail