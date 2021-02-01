IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / India sets aside 4.78 lakh crore for defence, 19% hike in capital expenditure
india news

India sets aside 4.78 lakh crore for defence, 19% hike in capital expenditure

The increase comes at a time when India is locked in a prolonged border row with China and the threat of a two-front conflict with China and Pakistan cannot be ruled out
By Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:10 PM IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday. (PTI)

India has set aside 4.78 lakh crore for military spending in its budget for 2021-22, compared to last year’s 4.71 lakh crore, according to official documents.

The figure includes 1.35 lakh crore earmarked for buying weapons and systems, compared to the capital expenditure of 1.13 lakh crore last year—an increase of almost 19%. The increase comes at a time when India is locked in a prolonged border row with China and the threat of a two-front conflict with China and Pakistan cannot be ruled out.

Also Read: Budget 2021: No change in income tax slabs, focus on healthcare and infra

This year’s allocation includes 2.12 lakh crore for revenue expenditure and 1.15 lakh crore for defence pensions. The defence pension bill is lower than last year’s when it stood at 1.33 lakh crore.

The defence outlay last year stood at 4.71 lakh crore compared to 4.3 lakh crore in 2019-20.

“The overall increase in budget seems meagre but the allocation for capital expenditure appears to be healthy,” officials said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP