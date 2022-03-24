Home / India News / India short of 1,515 IAS officers, Centre tells Parliament
India short of 1,515 IAS officers, Centre tells Parliament

Union minister Jitendra Singh referred to the Centre’s initiatives to increase the number of officers and added the annual intake has been increased by 180
Union minister Jitendra Singh. (PTI)
Updated on Mar 24, 2022 08:21 AM IST
ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar

NEW DELHI: There is a shortage of 1,515 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, Union minister Jitendra Singh told Parliament on Wednesday. He said Jammu and Kashmir has 59 IAS officers while it should have 137 of them.

Tamil Nadu has the highest number of IAS officers (85% of the total strength) followed by Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh with 84% each. There are 6,746 posts for IAS officers across the country.

Singh referred to the Centre’s initiatives to increase the number of IAS officers. He added the annual intake of the officers has been increased to 180 through Civil Services Examinations. The intake of Indian Police Service officers has been increased from 150 to 200 from 2020. Singh said vacancies have been filed up through induction from state services. “State governments have not been sponsoring an adequate number of officers for central deputation,” he said.

The number of IAS officers available for deputation has gone down from 309 in 2011 to 223 as of January 2022.

