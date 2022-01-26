India showed unmatched resolve during Covid pandemic: President Ram Nath Kovind in Republic Day eve address

New Delhi:

The Covid-19 pandemic is still widespread and people should not let their guards down, President Ram Nath Kovind said in his 73rd Republic Day eve address to the nation, as India continues to battle the third wave of infections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

President Kovind lauded the country for showing “unmatched resolve” against the coronavirus and said all precautions against Covid-19 should continue.

“Wearing masks and maintaining social distancing have been essential parts of Covid-appropriate behaviour. In the fight against the Covid pandemic, it has now become a sacred national duty of every citizen to follow the precautions suggested by our scientists and experts. We have to discharge this duty till the crisis is behind us,” he said.

The President said the pandemic management was bound to be more difficult in India due to its high population and other factors. “But it is only in such difficult times that the resilience of a nation shines forth. I am proud to say that we have shown an unmatched resolve against the coronavirus… During the pandemic, we have reached out to several other countries with vaccines and other medical help. This contribution by India has been appreciated by international organizations,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Asking people to celebrate “Indian-ness” this Republic Day, the President said that “diversity and vibrancy” of our democracy is appreciated worldwide.

“It is an occasion to celebrate what is common to us all, our Indian-ness. It was on this day in 1950 that this sacred essence of us all assumed a formal shape…The diversity and vibrancy of our democracy is appreciated world-wide. It is this spirit of unity and of being one nation which is celebrated every year as Republic Day. This year’s celebrations may be muted due to the pandemic, but the spirit is as strong as ever,” he said.

While hailing doctors, nurses and paramedics for their contribution in India’s fight against the pandemic, the President appreciated the “timely interventions” by the leadership, policymakers, administrators and others at the central and state levels to tackle the economic condition of the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Due to such interventions, the economy is on the move again. It is a testimony to India’s spirit in the face of adversity that the economy is projected to grow at an impressive rate in this fiscal, after going through contraction last year,” the President said. “This shows the success of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan launched in the previous year. The government has shown relentless focus on reforming every economic sector and providing a helping hand wherever necessary. The impressive economic performance is made possible due to improvement in the agriculture and manufacturing sectors.”

The president also mentioned former chief of defence staff Bipin Rawat and said: “When a brave soldier dies on duty, the entire country feels sad. Last month, in an unfortunate accident, we lost one of the bravest commanders of the country - General Bipin Rawat - his wife and many brave soldiers. The entire country was deeply saddened by the tragic loss.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the supreme commander of the Armed Forces, the President said that it was a “watershed year” for women’s empowerment in the armed forces in India. “Our daughters have broken a glass ceiling, and permanent commission has now been allowed for women officers in new areas. Also, the talent pipeline for the forces will be strengthened with women coming through Sainik Schools and the prestigious National Defence Academy. Consequently, our Armed Forces will benefit from better gender balance,” he said.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi’s advice on how to celebrate the “purna swaraj day”, the President said he would have liked us to celebrate Republic Day by striving to become better human beings and contributing towards the making of a better India and a better world.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While mentioning Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the President said, “His quest for independence and his ambition to make India proud inspire all of us.”

The President said patriotism strengthens the sense of duty among citizens. “Whether you are a doctor or a lawyer, a shopkeeper or office worker, a sanitation employee or a labourer, doing one’s duty well and efficiently is the first and foremost contribution you make to the nation,” he said.

The President also hailed Indian Navy and Cochin Shipyard Limited for building indigenous state-of-the-art aircraft carrier IAC Vikrant, which will soon be inducted into the Indian Navy. “Due to such modern military capabilities, India is now counted among the world’s leading naval powers. This is an impressive example of moving towards self-reliance in the field of defence,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He further mentioned Sui village in Bhiwani district of Haryana for its extraordinary achievements under the government’s Swa-Prerit Adarsh Gram Yojana, and asked people to work for the welfare of their villages, towns or cities.

“All of you must serve your place of birth and your country in whatever way you can. If all the successful people of India work sincerely for the development of their birthplaces, then the whole country will benefit from the outcome of such local development,” the president said.