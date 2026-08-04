Polls in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir a complete farce, cannot hide reality: India

India on Tuesday dismissed the second phase of local elections in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as “complete farce”. The ministry of external affairs accused Pakistan of using the electoral exercise to conceal an ongoing crackdown on civilians in the region.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal asked the world to hold Pakistan accountable. (ANI )

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Addressing the weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the “so-called local elections” could not hide what he called public protests and indiscriminate killings by Pakistani forces.

“The so-called local elections in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir are a complete farce. The real story is one of public protests and the indiscriminate killing of civilians by Pakistani forces. Such hollow exercises cannot hide the reality,” Jaiswal told reporters.

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He said the crackdown has turned intense in recent months, “Since June this year, at least 90 civilians have lost their lives in the ongoing crackdown, and many more have been injured.”

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{{^usCountry}} He alleged that Pakistan was attempting to use a veneer of elections to legitimise its actions. “The Pakistani establishment has responded to public discontent with bullets, blackouts, intimidation, and repression, and is now seeking to manufacture legitimacy through a hollow electoral exercise.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He alleged that Pakistan was attempting to use a veneer of elections to legitimise its actions. “The Pakistani establishment has responded to public discontent with bullets, blackouts, intimidation, and repression, and is now seeking to manufacture legitimacy through a hollow electoral exercise.” {{/usCountry}}

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Calling for international scrutiny, Jaiswal added, “It must be held accountable, and the world should see through the veneer of Pakistan's hypocritical lecturing on human rights.”

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Pakistan's remarks on Afghanistan

Jaiswal also responded to comments by Pakistan military spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, who criticised the Taliban-led Afghan government over its growing engagement with India.

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Chaudhry said Muslims should not befriend "kafirs" (non-believers) and questioned why Kabul was engaging with India. He also described the relationship as one of “master and slave”, and accused New Delhi of backing terrorism against Pakistan. He criticised the Taliban's governance and said that Afghanistan should not align with India.

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Responding to the comments, Jaiswal said, “Such statements reflect Pakistan's insecurity about the positive trajectory of India-Afghanistan ties.”

Weeks of unrest in PoK

The MEA's remarks come amid weeks of unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, where the banned Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) led protests over inflation, high electricity tariffs and alleged electoral manipulation during the first phase of local assembly elections on July 27.

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JAAC says security forces opened fire on a peaceful march after blocking protesters from entering Rawalakot, while Pakistani authorities claim armed JAAC-linked protesters attacked police first, leading to a security response.

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The election, originally scheduled to be held in a single phase, was split into three rounds because of the security situation. The final phase is scheduled for August 10.

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Sheikh Hasina's public event

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At the MEA briefing, asked also about reports that former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina would address a press conference from India, Jaiswal said, “The Government of India has no involvement in this. This is being organised by a private media body.”

Dhaka's also gave a statement earlier that India should not allow its territory to be used to create instability in Bangladesh.