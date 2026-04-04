India stays among top Strait of Hormuz users as 8 vessels transit amid Iran chokehold
India-linked vessels to have crossed Hormuz since Feb 28 include Shivalik, Nanda Devi, Jag Laadki, Pine Gas, Jag Vasant, BW Tyr, BW Elm and Green Sanvi
India has maintained steady maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz despite ongoing tensions in the region, with at least eight Indian-linked vessels transiting the critical chokepoint since February 28 – the day the US-Israeli strikes on Iran triggered a full-scale war.
The vessels include Shivalik, Nanda Devi, Jag Laadki, Pine Gas, Jag Vasant, BW Tyr, BW Elm and Green Sanvi, helping energy security in India and keeping supplies coming for the common man.
The Strait of Hormuz, located between Iran and Oman, is one of the world's most vital oil transit corridors, through which 20 per cent share of global crude shipments passes.
India is among the countries with the highest number of vessels passing through the strait, reflecting its dependence on energy imports from the Gulf region.
Iran has, amid the war, listed India among friendly nations whose ships it is allowing to cross through the vital strait while keeping others halted with threats of drone-missile attack.
Iran told India: 'You are in safe hands'
In a related development on April 2, Iran reassured India about the safety of its interests in Hormuz amid escalating tensions in the Gulf region, issuing a message on social media.
Also Read: 'Only India lost mariners': Govt amid Strait of Hormuz blockade, Iran-US war
In a post on X, Iran’s official handle in India said, "Our Indian friends are in safe hands, no worries.” A similar message was shared by the Iranian embassy in Saudi Arabia, which asserted that “only Iran and Oman will decide the future of the Strait of Hormuz,” adding, “You are in safe hands, no worries”.
India-flagged large gas carrier Green Sanvi is the latest ship which has safely transited the Hormuz on Friday night, carrying around 46,650 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), official sources said.
Earlier, on March 28, a shipment of 47,000 metric tonnes of LPG arrived at the Vadinar terminal of DPA Kandla in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The vessel MT Jag Vasant is now set to transfer its cargo to another ship at anchorage through a ship-to-ship (STS) operation.
Meanwhile, Additional secretary in the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways, Mukesh Mangal said all Indian vessels and crew in the Persian Gulf are being closely monitored, adding that all seafarers in the region are safe.
He said 18 Indian vessels with around 485 seafarers are currently in the region, while over 964 seafarers have been repatriated so far. Ports across India continue to operate normally, Mangal added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShishir Gupta
Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011, Hachette) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014, Hachette). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) and the 2011 Ben Gurion Prize by Israel.Read More