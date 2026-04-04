India stays among top Strait of Hormuz users as 8 vessels transit amid Iran chokehold

India has maintained steady maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz despite ongoing tensions in the region, with at least eight Indian-linked vessels transiting the critical chokepoint since February 28 – the day the US-Israeli strikes on Iran triggered a full-scale war. A cargo ship in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from northern Ras al-Khaimah, near the border with Oman’s Musandam governance (REUTERS/File)

The vessels include Shivalik, Nanda Devi, Jag Laadki, Pine Gas, Jag Vasant, BW Tyr, BW Elm and Green Sanvi, helping energy security in India and keeping supplies coming for the common man.

The Strait of Hormuz, located between Iran and Oman, is one of the world's most vital oil transit corridors, through which 20 per cent share of global crude shipments passes.

India is among the countries with the highest number of vessels passing through the strait, reflecting its dependence on energy imports from the Gulf region.

Iran has, amid the war, listed India among friendly nations whose ships it is allowing to cross through the vital strait while keeping others halted with threats of drone-missile attack.

Iran told India: 'You are in safe hands' In a related development on April 2, Iran reassured India about the safety of its interests in Hormuz amid escalating tensions in the Gulf region, issuing a message on social media.

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In a post on X, Iran’s official handle in India said, "Our Indian friends are in safe hands, no worries.” A similar message was shared by the Iranian embassy in Saudi Arabia, which asserted that “only Iran and Oman will decide the future of the Strait of Hormuz,” adding, “You are in safe hands, no worries”.