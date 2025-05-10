India steps up maritime security after review

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday reviewed security measures at ports as the country raised alertness to the so-called MARSEC-2 level to keep shipping lines protected and operational amid escalating tensions with Pakistan, an official said. Sarbananda Sonowal

The ports, shipping and waterways minister, who visited Mumbai during the day, met representatives from key state-run maritime organisations, including the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI), Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Ltd (IPRCL), Indian Port Global Ltd (IPGL), directorate general of shipping and the Mumbai Port Authority.

“The minister carried out an in-depth review of port security and assessed all ongoing infrastructure projects, and asked officials to ensure business as usual,” the official said, asking not to be named.

The directorate-general of shipping has ordered all ports, terminals and shipyards to elevate maritime security measures to the International Ship and Port Facility Security Code (ISPS) level 2, also known as MARSEC-2, the official said.

Enhanced protective measures are required not just for all functional ports but also for those under construction against all threats, the official said. Nearly 95% of India’s trade and 80% of its crude oil supply is shipped through the oceans.

“This directive is issued in the national maritime security interests and must be treated with utmost urgency and priority,” the advisory issued by directorate-general of shipping said.

Those who attended the review meeting included secretary, ports, TK Ramachandran.

“All Indian flagged vessels operating in and near to the India sub-continent and neighbouring countries are required to elevate the security Level to 2 and implement the applicable security measures as per Ship Security Plan (SSP),” a notification by the shipping regulator stated.