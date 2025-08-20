Search
Wed, Aug 20, 2025
India successfully test-fires Agni-5 intermediate range ballistic missile

ByHT News Desk
The ballistic missile was test-fired from the Integrated Test Range in Odisha, and validated all operational and technical parameters, the government said.

In a major boost to India's defence sector, the Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile ‘Agni 5’ was successfully been test-fired on Wednesday, the Defence Ministry said.

India successfully tested the ballistic missile on Wednesday from Chandipur, Odisha.(AP/Representative)

The testing took place from the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, Odisha.

"The launch validated all operational and technical parameters. It was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The missile test-fired is a variant of Agni-5, India's intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) with a range of over 7,000 kilometres. It was developed by India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and it was reported back in June that the body was planning on an upgrade, expanding its range to 7,500 kilometres.

Last year, India carried out the maiden flight test of the Multiple Independently Targetable Reentry Vehicle (MIRV)-capable Agni-5 missile. This technology helps the weapon system to tackle multiple nuclear warheads. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lauded the efforts of the DRDO scientists involved in the mission.

