India successfully test fires launch of new generation ballistic ‘Agni Prime’ missile. Details

India successfully carried out the launch of the new-generation nuclear-capable ballistic missile 'Agni Prime' from Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha on Wednesday around 7 pm. The launch was witnessed by the Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, the Chief of Strategic Forces Command, senior officials from the DRDO, and the Indian Army. Strategic Forces Command (SFC) along with DRDO conducted a successful flight test of New Generation Ballistic Missile Agni-Prime from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha (DRDO-X)

According to the defence ministry, the test met all the trial objectives validating the reliable performance, as confirmed by the data captured by several range sensors deployed at different locations.

Following the launch, defence minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO, SFC, and the armed forces for the successful test flight. According to him, the successful development and induction of the missile will be an “excellent force multiplier” for the military.

All you need to know about the ‘Agni Prime’ missile

The ‘Agni Prime’ or ‘Agni-P’ is a nuclear-capable new-generation advanced variant of the Agni class of missiles. It is a two-stage canisterised missile with a maximum range of 1,000 to 2,000 km. The ‘Agni Prime’ missile is lighter than all the earlier Agni series of missiles. It weighs at least 50 per cent less than the Agni 3 missile and has new guidance and propulsion systems. Since the missile is canisterised, it can be transported by road and rail and stored for longer periods, significantly reducing the time required for preparation and launch. According to reports, the missile uses a cold launch mechanism and can be fired in salvo mode. The first test of the ‘Agni Prime’ was conducted in 2021, while the second test was conducted six months later in December. Last year in June, the DRDO carried out the first night launch of the 'Agni Prime' missile. Meanwhile, India also successfully carried out the first flight test of an indigenously developed Agni-5 missile last month. Notably, these missiles have a range of up to 5,000 km and they can bring almost the entire Asia, including the northernmost part of China as well as some regions in Europe under its striking range.

(With inputs from agencies)