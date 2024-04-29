India summons Canadian envoy over pro-Khalistan slogans at event addressed by Justin Trudeau

India on Monday summoned the Canadian deputy high commissioner over the raising of ‘Khalistani’ slogans at an event in Canada which was being personally addressed by Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau.



“The Government of India’s deep concern and strong protest was conveyed at such disturbing actions being allowed to continue unchecked at the event. This illustrates once again the political space that has been given in Canada to separatism, extremism and violence. Their continued expressions not only impact India-Canada relations but also encourage a climate of violence and criminality in Canada to the detriment of its own citizens,” the ministry of external affairs said in a statement.



This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.(Reuters file)