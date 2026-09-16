Pakistan Navy vessel collides with Indian warship, New Delhi lodges strong protest: 'Unprofessional'

India on Wednesday summoned the most senior Pakistani diplomat to lodge a strong protest over a Pakistani warship colliding with an Indian frontline warship in the Arabian Sea after manoeuvring in an unprofessional and unsafe manner.

A strong protest was lodged over the "unacceptable and unprofessional conduct of Pakistani naval units at sea that led to a collision with a unit of the Indian Navy. (Representational)

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The charge d'affaires of the Pakistan high commission, Saad Warraich, was summoned to the external affairs ministry, and a strong protest was lodged with him over the “unacceptable and unprofessional conduct of Pakistani naval units at sea that led to a collision with a unit of the Indian Navy”, the ministry said in a statement.

On the evening of September 15, a Pakistan Navy vessel closed in on a frontline Indian Navy warship that was on a routine surveillance mission in the north Arabian Sea at high speed, officials aware of the matter said. The Pakistani vessel manoeuvred in an unprofessional and unsafe manner and this led to a collision, the officials said.

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The external affairs ministry said the incident, which took place in international waters, did not cause “any major damage”, but the “conduct of the Pakistani naval ship was in direct contravention of Article 10 of the Agreement between India and Pakistan on Advance Notice on Military Exercises, Manoeuvres and Troops Movements of April 1991”.

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{{^usCountry}} The Pakistani charge d'affaires was “advised to convey to the concerned Pakistani authorities the need for all military units to observe due care and respect the provisions of the relevant agreements between the two sides in order to prevent any repeat of such incidents”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Pakistani charge d'affaires was “advised to convey to the concerned Pakistani authorities the need for all military units to observe due care and respect the provisions of the relevant agreements between the two sides in order to prevent any repeat of such incidents”. {{/usCountry}}

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The Indian charge d'affaires in Islamabad was instructed to lodge a similar protest with Pakistan’s foreign ministry.