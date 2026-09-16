Pakistan Navy vessel collides with Indian warship, New Delhi lodges strong protest: 'Unprofessional'

India on Wednesday summoned the most senior Pakistani diplomat to lodge a strong protest over a Pakistani warship colliding with an Indian frontline warship in the Arabian Sea after manoeuvring in an unprofessional and unsafe manner.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
The charge d'affaires of the Pakistan high commission, Saad Warraich, was summoned to the external affairs ministry, and a strong protest was lodged with him over the “unacceptable and unprofessional conduct of Pakistani naval units at sea that led to a collision with a unit of the Indian Navy”, the ministry said in a statement.
On the evening of September 15, a Pakistan Navy vessel closed in on a frontline Indian Navy warship that was on a routine surveillance mission in the north Arabian Sea at high speed, officials aware of the matter said. The Pakistani vessel manoeuvred in an unprofessional and unsafe manner and this led to a collision, the officials said.
Violation of India-Pak agreement, says MEA
The external affairs ministry said the incident, which took place in international waters, did not cause “any major damage”, but the “conduct of the Pakistani naval ship was in direct contravention of Article 10 of the Agreement between India and Pakistan on Advance Notice on Military Exercises, Manoeuvres and Troops Movements of April 1991”.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
{{^usCountry}}
The Pakistani charge d'affaires was “advised to convey to the concerned Pakistani authorities the need for all military units to observe due care and respect the provisions of the relevant agreements between the two sides in order to prevent any repeat of such incidents”.
{{/usCountry}}
{{#usCountry}}
The Pakistani charge d'affaires was “advised to convey to the concerned Pakistani authorities the need for all military units to observe due care and respect the provisions of the relevant agreements between the two sides in order to prevent any repeat of such incidents”.
{{/usCountry}}
The Indian charge d'affaires in Islamabad was instructed to lodge a similar protest with Pakistan’s foreign ministry.
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather major national developments and Karnataka Bandh LIVE.
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather major national developments and Karnataka Bandh LIVE.
Home/India News/Pakistan Navy vessel collides with Indian warship, New Delhi lodges strong protest: 'Unprofessional'
{{^htLoading}}
Advertisement
{{/htLoading}}
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
{{#usCountry}}{{/usCountry}}
Notifications
Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom
Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks