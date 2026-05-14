‘India supports two-state solution’: Jaishankar on Palestine issue at BRICS meet

India supports a two-state solution where the Palestine issue is concerned, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday at the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi as he voiced concern over the continued conflict in West Asia.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar during the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Thursday.(PTI)

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Jaishankar stressed that the tensions in the Gulf region that have been lingering since February 28, including threats to maritime traffic and energy infrastructure owing to the closure of Strait of Hormuz, underline the fragile security environment. Track updates on Iran US war

"The conflict in West Asia merits particular attention. Continuing tensions, risks to maritime traffic, and disruptions to energy infrastructure highlight the fragility of the situation," Jaishankar was quoted as saying by ANI.

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Jaishankar also highlighted instability in other parts of the region, including Lebanon, Syria, Sudan, Yemen and Libya. "Lebanon and Syria face continuing challenges. The conflict in Sudan imposes a heavy human cost. Yemen presents humanitarian concerns and maritime risks, while stability in Libya remains important," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Jaishankar said that these crises require a sustained international cooperation and diplomatic engagement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jaishankar said that these crises require a sustained international cooperation and diplomatic engagement. {{/usCountry}}

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From right, UAE ministry of foreign affairs MoS Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Ethiopia minister of foreign affairs Gedion Timothewos Hessebon, Egypt minister of foreign affairs Badr Abdelatty, Brazil foreign minister Mauro Vieira, external affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, South Africa minister of international relations and cooperation Ronald Lamola, Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, Indonesia foreign minister Sugiono and Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong. (@mfa_russia)

{{^usCountry}} "Taken together, they underline a clear reality: stability cannot be selective, and peace cannot be piecemeal," he said. "It is essential to uphold international law, protect civilians, and avoid targeting public infrastructure. India stands ready to contribute constructively to de-escalation efforts and to support initiatives aimed at restoring stability," the external affairs minister added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Taken together, they underline a clear reality: stability cannot be selective, and peace cannot be piecemeal," he said. "It is essential to uphold international law, protect civilians, and avoid targeting public infrastructure. India stands ready to contribute constructively to de-escalation efforts and to support initiatives aimed at restoring stability," the external affairs minister added. {{/usCountry}}

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Amid the ongoing Iran-US war in the Middle East, foreign ministers from the BRICS nations began a two-day meeting in New Delhi on Thursday. The meeting comes amid rising energy prices and growing global economic uncertainty triggered by the Middle East conflict that has been going on for over two months now.

Diplomats from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa along with newer member countries are attending the meeting. Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi who is among the Iranian leaders at the forefront of negotiations with the US is also attending the BRICS meet.

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Araghchi urged BRICS nations to condemn the US and Israel as he accused them of “unlawful aggression” against Tehran, AP reported. He called on the bloc members and other countries to “take practical steps to stop warmongering” and end what he described as impunity for violations of the UN Charter.

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