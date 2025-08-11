India tariff news LIVE updates: Shashi Tharoor-led panel to be briefed on India-US trade talks, says report

India tariff news LIVE updates: Congress MP Shahsi Tharoor on Friday said that India's average tariffs on American goods stood at 17 per cent currently, adding that they should be raised to the same level as the US.

India tariff news LIVE updates: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor-led standing committee on external affairs will be briefed on Monday about the latest developments in India's foreign policy, with special reference to US-India trade negotiations and tariffs, by the representatives of the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, news agency ANI reported citing sources....Read More

Union Minister Rajnath Singh took a veiled jibe at United States President Donald Trump on Sunday over the country's steep 50% tariffs on Indian goods. “There are some people who are jealous of India’s rapid development. They think, ‘we are the boss of all.’ They cannot accept how quickly India is moving ahead,” the defence minister said at an event in Madhya Pradesh. He added that efforts were being made to make Indian-made products more expensive in global markets so they lose their competitiveness.

The United States has imposed punishing 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, half of which are punishment for purchasing oil from Russia. The US' move comes as it seeks to pressurise Russia into stopping the war in Ukraine.

After the announcement of tariffs last week, US President Trump on Thursday ruled out the possibility of trade talks with India until the issue of tariffs is resolved. When asked by a reporter whether he expects increased trade negotiations with India after announcing 50% tariffs, Trump replied, “No, not until we get it resolved.”

Meanwhile, India is considering to announce tariffs countering the United States' punishing 50 per cent tariffs on steel, aluminium and their derivatives from India that it imposed in June with , according to people aware of the matter.

US tariffs on India | Key points