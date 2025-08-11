India tariff news LIVE updates: Shashi Tharoor-led panel to be briefed on India-US trade talks, says report
India tariff news LIVE updates: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor-led standing committee on external affairs will be briefed on Monday about the latest developments in India's foreign policy, with special reference to US-India trade negotiations and tariffs, by the representatives of the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, news agency ANI reported citing sources....Read More
Union Minister Rajnath Singh took a veiled jibe at United States President Donald Trump on Sunday over the country's steep 50% tariffs on Indian goods. “There are some people who are jealous of India’s rapid development. They think, ‘we are the boss of all.’ They cannot accept how quickly India is moving ahead,” the defence minister said at an event in Madhya Pradesh. He added that efforts were being made to make Indian-made products more expensive in global markets so they lose their competitiveness.
The United States has imposed punishing 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, half of which are punishment for purchasing oil from Russia. The US' move comes as it seeks to pressurise Russia into stopping the war in Ukraine.
After the announcement of tariffs last week, US President Trump on Thursday ruled out the possibility of trade talks with India until the issue of tariffs is resolved. When asked by a reporter whether he expects increased trade negotiations with India after announcing 50% tariffs, Trump replied, “No, not until we get it resolved.”
Meanwhile, India is considering to announce tariffs countering the United States' punishing 50 per cent tariffs on steel, aluminium and their derivatives from India that it imposed in June with , according to people aware of the matter.
US tariffs on India | Key points
- The United States imposed 25 per cent tariffs on India before its August 1 deadline kicked in, followed by additional 25 per cent tariffs that it announced on August 6 as punishment for buying Russian oil, taking the total tariffs on India to 50 per cent.
- While the initial 25 per cent tariffs came into effect on August 7, the remaining 25 per cent will come into effect by August 27.
- India has called US' move to slap such steep tariffs for doing trade with Russia as “unfair, unjustified, unreasonable”.
- The US' move to slap India with penalty for buying oil from Russia is also a way for it to push Russia to end the war in Ukraine.
- United States President Donald Trump will meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on August 15 in Alaska. The announcement of the meeting came after after Trump on Friday claimed that “we're getting very close” to a peace deal.
- “The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
- Amid US tariff row, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and discussed a range of issues.
India tariff news LIVE updates: How Shashi Tharoor reacted to US tariffs
India tariff news LIVE updates: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday again showed hope that India and the US would be able to work out a deal even though President Donald Trump has picked India for the highest tariffs as “penalty” for its oil purchases from Russia.
“A country with which we had close relations, and we were working as strategic partners. It also used to affect our policies. If that country has changed its behaviour, then India will have to think about many things,” Tharoor told reporters outside the Parliament.
“If this is a negotiating tactics…We have all heard of the kind of deal that Trump likes to strike with. His style is different. Perhaps in the coming 2-3 weeks, we can hold talks and find a way out,” Tharoor said. Read more.
India tariff news LIVE updates: Shashi Tharoor-led panel will be briefed on India-US trade negotiations and tariff issues
The Standing Committee on External Affairs, headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, will be briefed on the latest developments in India's foreign policy tomorrow, ANI reported citing sources.
The panel will be briefed by the representatives of the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Commerce & Industry on the current developments in India's Foreign Policy with special reference to US-India trade negotiations and tariffs, they said. (ANI)
India tariff news LIVE updates: US late-night show host Jimmy Fallon's jibe at Trump over steep tariffs
Late-night show host Jimmy Fallon, during his "The Tonight Show" on Thursday night, said that Trump has imposed tariffs on more than 90 countries and joked that the only places left were North Korea and Epstein Island – a reference to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's private island Little St. James.
“Today, more of President Trump’s tariffs hit over 90 countries, including Canada, Brazil, and India,” Fallon kicked off his standup. He added, “The only places Trump didn’t charge are North Korea and Epstein’s island.”
Fallon also warned that Trump's tariffs on Brazil could escalate the prices of bananas, mangoes, and pineapples in the country.
“Fifty per cent tariffs on Brazil will skyrocket prices for bananas, mangoes, and pineapples,” he said and joked, “Edible Arrangements are safe, as long as you don’t hike the price of cantaloupe and long toothpicks.”
India tariff news LIVE updates: Nitin Gadkari's 'dadagiri' jibe amid tariff tensions with US
India tariff news LIVE updates: Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said that countries indulging in “dadagiri” (bullying) in today's world are able to do so because they are economically strong and have technology, reported PTI.
"If the rate of our exports and economy increase, then I don't think we will need to go to anyone. Those who are indulging in `dadagiri' are doing so because they are economically strong, and they have technology. If we get better technology and resources, we will not bully anyone, because our culture teaches us that welfare of the world is most important," he said, according to PTI.
India tariff news LIVE updates: ‘Sab ke boss to hum hain’ - Rajnath Singh’s veiled jab at Trump
Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday took a veiled jibe at US President Donald Trump over tariffs on Indian goods, saying some people are unhappy with the country’s rapid growth and believe, “sab ke boss to hum hain” (we are the boss of all). Speaking at an event in Madhya Pradesh, Singh said that efforts were being made to make Indian-made products more expensive in global markets so they lose their competitiveness.
“There are some people who are jealous of India’s rapid development. They think, ‘we are the boss of all.’ They cannot accept how quickly India is moving ahead,” the defence minister said.
“When goods made by the hands of Indians become costlier than those produced abroad, people around the world will stop buying them,” he added. Read more.