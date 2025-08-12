India, China to resume direct flights soon amid push to reset tense ties, airlines told to start preparations

India and China are set to resume direct flights as soon as September, as the two countries seek to reset political ties after years of tensions, sources have said. IndiGo has reportedly already been asked to begin preparing flights to China. (PTI)

The Indian government has reportedly asked airlines in the country to prepare flights to China at short notice, with an official announcement likely as soon as the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit at the end of this month in China.

IndiGo has already been asked to begin preparations, sources told HT.

Direct flights between India and China were halted after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, forcing travellers to travel via hopping flights through hubs like Hong Kong or Singapore.

Diplomatic relations of the two Asian heavyweights also hit a new low in June 2020, when border clashes erupted in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley. The clashes led to the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and at least four Chinese personnel.

Against the backdrop of the clashes, New Delhi took a series of measures against Beijing, including a ban on 59 Chinese mobile applications. China termed the ban “discriminatory” and considered taking the issue to the World Trade Organization.

Last month, India announced the resumption of tourist visas for Chinese nationals, marking a step towards the normalisation of bilateral ties that hit their lowest point following the military standoff on the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Before the suspension, Indian airlines, including Air India and IndiGo, used to operate direct flights between key cities of the two countries. Over a dozen direct flights were being operated every week, connecting cities like Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Kunming with New Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata.

Chinese airlines such as Air China, China Southern and China Eastern also used to run direct services.

India and China first agreed in principle to resume direct flights in January this year. The countries also agreed to promote and facilitate people-to-people contacts, especially between media and think tanks. The decision, taken at the meeting between foreign secretary Vikram Misri and Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi, also included the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, which had been stopped since 2020.

India-China ties heading for revival?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit China for the first time in seven years to attend the SCO Summit, scheduled to be held in Tianjin on August 31 and September 1.

China welcomed PM Modi's expected visit. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said, "We believe that with the concerted effort of all parties, the Tianjin summit will be a gathering of solidarity, friendship and fruitful results, and the SCO will enter a new stage of high-quality development featuring greater solidarity, coordination, dynamism and productiveness.”

HT reported that the Prime Minister's visit will also set up the possibility of a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The renewed push to resume direct flights and improve bilateral ties between the two Asian countries comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions over US President Donald Trump's tariffs on India, which he doubled from 25 per cent to 50 per cent due to New Delhi's oil purchase from Russia.

China voiced support for India as Chinese Ambassador Xu Feihong publicly called Trump a “bully” and warned India that “give the bully an inch, he will take a mile,” urging New Delhi not to yield to US trade pressure.

China and the US were also engaged in a tit-for-tat battle over Trump's reciprocal tariffs, raising the levies on each other. However, Trump on Monday announced a postponement of the planned tariff hikes on Chinese goods, extending the deadline for another 90 days.

(with inputs from Bloomberg)