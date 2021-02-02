IND USA
The decision comes less than a month after a visit by Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar to Colombo to shore up support for the 2019 deal.(AFP)
india news

India tells Sri Lanka to honour pact after Colombo takes back port contract

Sri Lanka had previously said the port would be 49% operated by India and Japan, with SLPA retaining the majority stake.
Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:22 PM IST

India said on Tuesday it expected Sri Lanka to honour its agreement to allow it to operate a major port terminal following Colombo's decision to pull out of the deal.

The East terminal of Colombo port will be 100% owned and operated by the state-owned Sri Lanka Port Authority (SLPA), minutes of a cabinet meeting released on Tuesday said.

Sri Lanka had previously said the port would be 49% operated by India and Japan, with SLPA retaining the majority stake.

India and Japan would instead be invited to develop the nearby West terminal on a public-private partnership basis, the minutes said, without elaborating.

The decision comes less than a month after a visit by Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar to Colombo to shore up support for the 2019 deal, that also involved Japan and India's Adani Group .

"The commitment of the Government of Sri Lanka ... has been conveyed several times in the recent past, including at the leadership level," a spokesman for India's embassy in Colombo said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

"Sri Lanka's cabinet also took a decision three months ago to implement the project with foreign investors. All sides should continue to abide by the existing understandings and commitment."

Spokesmen for Adani, the Japanese embassy in Colombo and Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Sri Lanka is key in the battle for influence in South Asia between traditional power India and China, which has been making increasing inroads there.

The island nation is a crucial staging post for much of the cargo coming in and out of India, and China's growing influence has alarmed New Delhi.

Beijing took over Hambantota port in the south of the country in 2016 after Sri Lanka failed to keep up with debt repayments, and is involved in the construction and operation of a neighbouring port terminal in Colombo, as well as other critical infrastructure.

The accident took place on National Highway 10, between Gail Khola and 29th Mile, when the picnickers were returning home.
india news

5 people missing in Darjeeling hills after car plunges into Teesta

By Pramod Giri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:49 PM IST
Search and rescue operations were launched on Monday, but till reports last came in, police and rescue teams were yet to trace the missing people and the car.
Close
File photo of the Madras High Court.
india news

Attacked by elephant when she was 3, 23-year-old finally gets compensation

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:44 PM IST
The court ordered the state to provide 25 lakh compensation and employment on compassionate grounds as the woman, now 23, had suffered permanent grievous injuries to her throat.
Close
Residents of Dhulijan village at the ‘shradh’ ceremony of the poisoned vultures on Sunday. (Photo: Vivek Menon/WTI)
india news

Assam villagers perform ‘shradh’ ceremony for 36 vultures killed by poisoning

By Utpal Parashar
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:29 PM IST
The vultures had died on January 18 and 19 after reportedly feeding on a cow’s carcass. The cow had died after drinking water from a pond in which villagers had mixed poison for a community fishing event
Close
india news

India tells Sri Lanka to honour pact after Colombo takes back port contract

Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:22 PM IST
Sri Lanka had previously said the port would be 49% operated by India and Japan, with SLPA retaining the majority stake.
Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait is seen at Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers' agitation against the Centre's farm laws.(PTI Photo)
india news

Protests against farms laws won’t end anytime soon, says BKU’s Rakesh Tikait

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:31 PM IST
Farmers have said that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations.
Farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, are protesting the Centre's farm laws for more than two months at the borders of the national capital, choking highways to neighbouring states. (Representative Image)(ANI)
india news

No formal talks with govt until harassment stops, detained farmers freed: SKM

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 02:45 PM IST
The umbrella body of farmers' unions protesting the Central farm laws termed the "frequent Internet shutdown" at protest sites and blocking of many Twitter accounts related to the farmers movement "direct attack on democracy".
Representational image.
india news

Tamil Nadu: Man booked for murder of cop on duty in Thoothukudi

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 02:10 PM IST
Police said that the accused drove a goods carrier rammed a two-wheeler, and ran over Balu who was riding pillion on Sunday night
There are 3321 licensed blood banks in the country which collected 1.27 crore blood Units in 2019-20.(Parveen Kumar)
india news

No blood banks in 63 districts of country

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 02:01 PM IST
  • The 63 districts include 14 from Arunachal Pradesh, 5 each from Assam and Bihar, 12 from Manipur, 7 from Meghalaya, and 9 from Nagaland.
The young rappers(HT Photo )
india news

Meet the tribal Halbi rappers of Chhattisgarh’s Maoist-hit Bastar

By Ritesh Mishra
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:57 PM IST
Halbi, also known as Bastari, is an Eastern Indo-Aryan language and is spoken by tribes across the central part of India.
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut with Rakesh Tikait and other farmer leaders at Delhi-Ghazipur border on Tuesday.(HT Photo/Raj K Raj)
india news

'Ego won't help run the country': Raut after meeting Rakesh Tikait at Ghazipur

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 02:12 PM IST
Tikait has emerged as the man who once again pulled the farmers' movement on track after the violence on Republic Day. His emotive pull (in the form of tears) turned the tide.
Myanmar's military checkpoint is seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.(HT_PRINT)
india news

Avoid travel in Myanmar, says Indian Embassy in advisory after military coup

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilavro Ghosh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 02:09 PM IST
"In view of the recent developments in Myanmar, all Indian citizens are required to take due precautions and avoid unnecessary travel. They may be in touch with the Embassy if required," the embassy said.
Representational image.
india news

Assam: Interstate trafficking racket busted; 11, including 4 minors, rescued

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:38 PM IST
According to the police, the women, from different districts in upper Assam, had been lured with promise of jobs and were about to be trafficked outside the state when they were rescued
No casualty has been reported so far.(ANI)
india news

Fire breaks out in a building in Maharashtra's Andheri; 5 fire tenders

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:33 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (HT archive)
india news

‘Build bridges, not walls,’ says Rahul Gandhi in swipe at Centre

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 02:35 PM IST
The Congress leader tweeted pictures of arrangements being made to stop protesting farmers from entering Delhi, adding that the Centre should be focused on building bridges with farmers
Explosives experts of the National Security Guard look for remnants of the ammonium nitrate-based bomb that went off near the Israel embassy in Delhi on Friday.(HT Photo )
india news

Govt upgrades probe into Israel embassy blast after Iran link. NIA moves in

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:36 PM IST
The premier investigating agency will look into the Iran angle, people aware of the development said.
