India tells Sri Lanka to honour pact after Colombo takes back port contract
India said on Tuesday it expected Sri Lanka to honour its agreement to allow it to operate a major port terminal following Colombo's decision to pull out of the deal.
The East terminal of Colombo port will be 100% owned and operated by the state-owned Sri Lanka Port Authority (SLPA), minutes of a cabinet meeting released on Tuesday said.
Sri Lanka had previously said the port would be 49% operated by India and Japan, with SLPA retaining the majority stake.
India and Japan would instead be invited to develop the nearby West terminal on a public-private partnership basis, the minutes said, without elaborating.
The decision comes less than a month after a visit by Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar to Colombo to shore up support for the 2019 deal, that also involved Japan and India's Adani Group .
"The commitment of the Government of Sri Lanka ... has been conveyed several times in the recent past, including at the leadership level," a spokesman for India's embassy in Colombo said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.
"Sri Lanka's cabinet also took a decision three months ago to implement the project with foreign investors. All sides should continue to abide by the existing understandings and commitment."
Spokesmen for Adani, the Japanese embassy in Colombo and Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Sri Lanka is key in the battle for influence in South Asia between traditional power India and China, which has been making increasing inroads there.
The island nation is a crucial staging post for much of the cargo coming in and out of India, and China's growing influence has alarmed New Delhi.
Beijing took over Hambantota port in the south of the country in 2016 after Sri Lanka failed to keep up with debt repayments, and is involved in the construction and operation of a neighbouring port terminal in Colombo, as well as other critical infrastructure.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5 people missing in Darjeeling hills after car plunges into Teesta
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Attacked by elephant when she was 3, 23-year-old finally gets compensation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam villagers perform ‘shradh’ ceremony for 36 vultures killed by poisoning
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India tells Sri Lanka to honour pact after Colombo takes back port contract
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protests against farms laws won’t end anytime soon, says BKU’s Rakesh Tikait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No formal talks with govt until harassment stops, detained farmers freed: SKM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu: Man booked for murder of cop on duty in Thoothukudi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No blood banks in 63 districts of country
- The 63 districts include 14 from Arunachal Pradesh, 5 each from Assam and Bihar, 12 from Manipur, 7 from Meghalaya, and 9 from Nagaland.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet the tribal Halbi rappers of Chhattisgarh’s Maoist-hit Bastar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Ego won't help run the country': Raut after meeting Rakesh Tikait at Ghazipur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Avoid travel in Myanmar, says Indian Embassy in advisory after military coup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam: Interstate trafficking racket busted; 11, including 4 minors, rescued
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fire breaks out in a building in Maharashtra's Andheri; 5 fire tenders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Build bridges, not walls,’ says Rahul Gandhi in swipe at Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt upgrades probe into Israel embassy blast after Iran link. NIA moves in
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox