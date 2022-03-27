India tests medium-range surface-to-air missile, destroys target in direct hit

India on Sunday successfully test-fired a medium range surface-to-air missile off the coast of Odisha's Balasore, news agency ANI said citing Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) officials. Part of the Army's arsenal, the test-fired missile scored a direct hit, officials told ANI.

"The (medium range surface-to-air missile) MRSAM-Army missile system flight-tested from ITR Balasore, Odisha, at around 1030 hours intercepting a high-speed aerial target at long range. The target was destroyed by the missile in a direct hit," officials said.

MRSAM-Army missile system flight tested from ITR Balasore, Odisha at around 1030 hours intercepting a high-speed aerial target at long range. The target was destroyed by the missile in a direct hit: DRDO officials pic.twitter.com/xCgtQosaIb — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2022

Today's test comes after India's surface-to-surface BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test-fired on Wednesday.

That test took place at a missile range in Andaman and Nicobar, and the extended range missile hit its target with pinpoint accuracy, defence officials were quoted by ANI.

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari congratulated all those involved in the successful test-firing of the surface-to-surface BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, officials added.

Earlier this month the Navy test-fired a long-range version of the BrahMos.

"The long-range precision strike capability of the advanced version of the BrahMos missile (has been) successfully validated. Pin-point destruction of target..." the Navy spokesperson tweeted.

Long range precision strike capability of Adv version of #BrahMos missile successfully validated.

Pin point destruction of tgt demonstrated combat & mission readiness of frontline platforms.

Yet another shot in the arm for #AatmaNirbharBharat#IndianNavy #CombatReady & #Credible pic.twitter.com/NKl3GoHwbB — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) March 5, 2022

Last week a parliamentary standing committee congratulated the government for signing a deal with the Philippines for the supply of Brahmos missiles.

It also recommended it should step up efforts to secure more export orders for indigenously developed military platforms.

In January, India sealed a US$ 375 million contract with the Philippines to supply three batteries of the BrahMos shore-based anti-ship missile systems.

The committee also expressed happiness over Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) getting orders for the production of 83 Tejas fighter jets, and urged the development of new, improved and more lethal versions of LCA Tejas to be introduced in the near future.

