India tests new surface-to-air missile meant for army

India on Sunday conducted two successful tests of a new medium-range surface to air missile (MRSAM) meant for the Indian Army at Chandipur off the Odisha coast, with the weapon capable of knocking out aerial threats such as fighter jets, missiles, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles at a range of 70 km, officials familiar with the matter said.

The army variant of MRSAM has been jointly developed by the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). The air force and the naval versions of MRSAM, also developed jointly with Israel, are already in service.

The first launch was to intercept a medium altitude, long range target, and the second launch was for proving the capability against a low altitude, short range target, the defence ministry said.

The missiles intercepted the aerial targets and destroyed them in direct hits at both ranges.

“The performance of the weapon system was validated through the flight data captured by range instruments like radars, electro-optical tracking systems and telemetry deployed by the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur,” the ministry said in a statement. The successful tests have brought the army a step closer to inducting the missile, the officials said.

India has successfully developed a wide range of missiles, and the next logical step will be to develop indigenous long-range missiles, said Air Marshal Anil Chopra (retd), director general, Centre for Air Power Studies.

India and Israel have inked separate deals worth around $3 billion over the last four to five years for advanced surface-to-air missile systems for the three services. The Indian Air Force inducted the MRSAM system last September, with defence minister Rajnath Singh describing the capability as a game changer in air defence.

India has also kicked off the induction of the S-400 Triumf air defence missile systems ordered from Russia in October 2018. New Delhi has placed orders for five such missile systems capable of destroying a variety of aerial threats, including enemy fighter jets and missiles, at a range of 400 km.

