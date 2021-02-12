India to fund USD 50M for restoration of 3 cultural heritage projects in Nepal

India will provide Nepalese Rupees(NR) 142 million to Nepal for the restoration and conservation of three cultural heritage sites in the Kathmandu Valley.

The three sites are part of cultural heritage projects being taken up by India for post-earthquake conservation and restoration under an MoU signed between the two countries.

The projects are being implemented under USD 50 million grant assistance committed by India for post-earthquake reconstruction of the cultural heritage sites across eight districts of Nepal.

Representatives from the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu and various stakeholders in Nepal on Thursday signed three contract agreements for the conservation and retrofitting of the three conservation sites.

The agreements were signed by the Project Director of CLPIU (Building) of National Reconstruction Authority and Contractors for conservation and retrofitting of Seto Machindranath Temple, construction of Dharamshala at Budhaneelkantha and conservation and development of Kumari Home in Lalitpur district, according to a press release issued by the Indian Embassy.

The Seto Machindranath Temple is a significant living heritage site located in Jana Bahal in central Kathmandu. It is one of the main shrines of the protector God of Kathmandu Valley and is worshiped by both Hindus and Buddhists alike. The conservation and retrofitting of the temple will be carried out at a cost of NRs 626 million.

Located inside Ratnakar Mahavihara, the Kumari Chhen is a historic house of the living goddess of Patan. The living goddess is central to culture and traditions of Newar Buddhist community and the Kumari Niwas has an important place in the rituals associated with the living goddess. The conservation and development of Kumari Chhen and Kumari Niwas will cost NRs 456 million.

According to the embassy, Seto Machhindranath temple, and Kumari Chhen and Kumari Niwas will be conserved as per Nepal's Ancient Monument Preservation Act with an effort to restore the heritage sites to their past glory and traditions.

Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage has been appointed as the project management consultant for supervising the conservation work.

Similarly, Dharmashala at Budhaneelkantha lies within the heritage precinct of Budhanilkantha temple locally known as Narayanthan, 10 km North of Kathmandu. It will be constructed at a cost of NRs. 334 million.

The Dharmashala is expected to facilitate visit of pilgrims and tourists visiting the sacred temple.

Earlier in November 2019, India also built Mathadish building for Budhanilkantha temple at a cost of NRs 21.8 million.