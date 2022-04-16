India to get record number of doctors in next 10 years: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the country will get a record number of doctors over the next 10 years due to the central government’s policy of establishing at least one medical college in every district.

Speaking after virtually inaugurating the 200-bed KK Patel Super Speciality hospital in Gujarat’s Bhuj, the PM said: “Modern and critical health care infrastructure is being provided at district and block level through the Ayushman Health Infrastructure Mission. A lot of new super speciality hospitals along with new AIIMS are being constructed. The goal of having at least one medical college in every district and ensuring that medical education was in reach of everyone will result in the country getting a record number of doctors in the next 10 years.”

He also warned people to “be watchful” against the “lurking” coronavirus disease.

The hospital, constructed by Shree Kutchi Leva Patel Samaj, is the first charitable super speciality facility in the region that will provide quality medical treatment for the people of Kutch along with lakhs of soldiers, paramilitary personnel and traders, the PM added.

Talking about the expansion of medical infrastructure in Gujarat, Modi said that there are nine All India Institute of Medical Science, more than three dozen medical colleges in the state and around 6,000 medical seats, asserting that two decades ago, Gujarat had just nine medical colleges with around 1,100 MBBS seats. “Now, the state has one AIIMS and over three dozen medical colleges. Earlier, only 1,000 students used to get admission to medical colleges in Gujarat, now around 6,000 students get admission in these colleges. AIIMS in Rajkot has started admitting 50 students from 2021,” Modi said.

He added that the Civil hospital in Ahmedabad will soon be getting a 1500-bed facility for mother and child care. “Leaving the devastation caused by the earthquake behind, the people of Bhuj and Kutch are now writing a new destiny for the region with their hard work,” he said.

To boost tourism in Gujarat and in the country, the PM sought the help of people from Kutch living abroad in persuading foreigners to visit attractions like the White Rann of Kutch during Rann Utsav and the 182-metre tall Statue of Unity in Narmada district dedicated to Sardar Patel. The PM called for constructing 75 lakes per district to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s independence

