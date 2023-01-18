Home / India News / 'India to make new agenda for world': 'Think-20' meet under G20 in Bhopal

'India to make new agenda for world': 'Think-20' meet under G20 in Bhopal

india news
Updated on Jan 18, 2023 04:45 PM IST

A ‘Think-20’ session under the G-20 summit on ‘Inclusive growth’ was held in Bhopal on Monday

A two-day long 'Think 20' meeting under G20 began in Bhopal from Monday (HT)
A two-day long 'Think 20' meeting under G20 began in Bhopal from Monday (HT)
ByHT News Desk

A ‘Think-20’ session on ‘inclusive growth’ under the G20 summit was held at the Kushabhau Thackre Convention Center on Monday in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The session was chaired by Elizabeth Sidiropoulos from Institute of International Affairs, South Africa. She said the world today needs global financial architecture, innovation and inclusive growth. Jawaharlal Nehru University Prof. Gulshan Sachdeva said that India will create a new development agenda for the world.

Prof. Ashok Khosla of Development Alternatives Institute, Delhi, said that G-20 is the platform through which we can solve terrorism, pollution, lifestyle, climate change, extinction of species, recession etc. Abul Kalam Azad of CVF organisation from Bangladesh said that the world will have to adopt the ‘Climate Prosperity Plan’, where employment opportunities are created while conserving nature. The scheme fulfils the G-20 concept of one Earth , one family, one future.

Prof. Thomas Pogge of Yale University, USA, appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's global vision, the Indian way of life for the environment, innovation and planning. He stressed the need for creating an ‘international green fund’ and inclusive finance. David White, senior political adviser, British High Commission in India, congratulated the Government of India for the commendable work done on G-20 issues, both at the official and non-official levels. First Secretary of Geneva, Akindeji Adenipo said that the world will become the voice of India in the resolution of G-20 issues.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
g20 summit g20
g20 summit g20

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 19, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out