'India to make new agenda for world': 'Think-20' meet under G20 in Bhopal

A ‘Think-20’ session on ‘inclusive growth’ under the G20 summit was held at the Kushabhau Thackre Convention Center on Monday in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The session was chaired by Elizabeth Sidiropoulos from Institute of International Affairs, South Africa. She said the world today needs global financial architecture, innovation and inclusive growth. Jawaharlal Nehru University Prof. Gulshan Sachdeva said that India will create a new development agenda for the world.

Prof. Ashok Khosla of Development Alternatives Institute, Delhi, said that G-20 is the platform through which we can solve terrorism, pollution, lifestyle, climate change, extinction of species, recession etc. Abul Kalam Azad of CVF organisation from Bangladesh said that the world will have to adopt the ‘Climate Prosperity Plan’, where employment opportunities are created while conserving nature. The scheme fulfils the G-20 concept of one Earth , one family, one future.

Prof. Thomas Pogge of Yale University, USA, appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's global vision, the Indian way of life for the environment, innovation and planning. He stressed the need for creating an ‘international green fund’ and inclusive finance. David White, senior political adviser, British High Commission in India, congratulated the Government of India for the commendable work done on G-20 issues, both at the official and non-official levels. First Secretary of Geneva, Akindeji Adenipo said that the world will become the voice of India in the resolution of G-20 issues.

