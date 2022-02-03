Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India to skip Beijing Olympics opening event as Galwan soldier made torch-bearer
india news

India to skip Beijing Olympics opening event as Galwan soldier made torch-bearer

The ministry of external affairs said it was regrettable that China chose to politicise the Olympics.
File photo of MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi addressing the media (ANI)
Updated on Feb 03, 2022 05:42 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

India said on Thursday it would not attend the opening or closing ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics after China made a People's Liberation Army's regimental commander, who had suffered severe injuries during the Galwan clash, a torchbearer of the event. 

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) spokesperson said it was regrettable that China chose to politicise the Olympics. 

Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati said Doordarhsan Sports channel will not telecast live the opening and closing ceremonies of the Winter Olympics. 

RELATED STORIES

Qi Fabao, the regimental commander from the PLA's Xinjiang military command, who suffered a serious head injury during the Galwan Valley border skirmish on June 15, 2020, took the flame from Wang Meng, China's four-time Olympic short track speed skating champion, at Winter Olympic Park on Wednesday, reported Global Times.

Also read | Top US senator pans China for choosing Galwan soldier as Olympic torchbearer

Beijing's latest move amid a reports of China hiding its losses in the Galwan Valley clash with India in June 2020. A new research has shown that the PLA lost more number of soldiers than its official count of four.

The MEA further said India had taken up with China the issue of torture of a boy from Arunachal Pradesh by the PLA.

The PLA had handed over the boy to the Indian Army at Wacha Damai in Arunachal Pradesh on January 27.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
galwan valley beijing olympics
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
UP Election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP