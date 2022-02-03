India to skip Beijing Olympics opening event as Galwan soldier made torch-bearer

India said on Thursday it would not attend the opening or closing ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics after China made a People's Liberation Army's regimental commander, who had suffered severe injuries during the Galwan clash, a torchbearer of the event.

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) spokesperson said it was regrettable that China chose to politicise the Olympics.

Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati said Doordarhsan Sports channel will not telecast live the opening and closing ceremonies of the Winter Olympics.

Qi Fabao, the regimental commander from the PLA's Xinjiang military command, who suffered a serious head injury during the Galwan Valley border skirmish on June 15, 2020, took the flame from Wang Meng, China's four-time Olympic short track speed skating champion, at Winter Olympic Park on Wednesday, reported Global Times.

Beijing's latest move amid a reports of China hiding its losses in the Galwan Valley clash with India in June 2020. A new research has shown that the PLA lost more number of soldiers than its official count of four.

The MEA further said India had taken up with China the issue of torture of a boy from Arunachal Pradesh by the PLA.

The PLA had handed over the boy to the Indian Army at Wacha Damai in Arunachal Pradesh on January 27.