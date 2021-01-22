India totally self-reliant in terms of Covid-19 vaccines: PM Modi interacts with Varanasi health workers, vaccinators

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with beneficiaries and vaccinators of Covid-19 drive from Varanasi and thanked them for instilling confidence in people regarding India’s vaccination programme.

“2021 has had an auspicious start. Two made in India vaccines have been launched to help India and the world fight against the Covid-19 pandemic,” PM Modi said. PM Modi while speaking to beneficiaries said that they have taken a definitive step by inoculating themselves in the first phase of vaccination drive. He highlighted that it is important for the healthcare workers to vaccinate themselves as it will help them function without any fear.

Prime Minister Modi also reiterated that granting emergency use approval for vaccines is not a political decision but a decision that has been taken after several rounds of discussions with doctors and scientists. He also asked people not to harbour any fear in their minds regarding the vaccination process and should fearlessly get themselves vaccinated once their turn arrives.