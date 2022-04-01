Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India urgently in need of poll reforms, says K’taka Speaker
india news

India urgently in need of poll reforms, says K’taka Speaker

The challenge is to inculcate moral values in all sections of society to effectively change the electoral process.
Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri pointed out that an awareness campaign on ‘my vote is not for sale’ is essential to bring about reforms. (PTI File)
Published on Apr 01, 2022 11:50 PM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Mangaluru

The country is in urgent need for electoral reforms as moral values have declined over the years, Karnataka assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said on Friday.

Speaking during an interaction programme with the youth on steps to be taken for electoral reforms at the town hall here, he said elections are meant to be a festival of democracy, but now polls are filled with corruption amid a decline in moral values.

While change can be brought by amending the present laws, it cannot be implemented without people’s cooperation and active involvement, he said.

Kageri pointed out that an awareness campaign on 'my vote is not for sale' is essential to bring about reforms. The youth should take the challenge to be the protectors of the system, he said.

Kageri pointed out that an awareness campaign on ‘my vote is not for sale’ is essential to bring about reforms. The youth should take the challenge to be the protectors of the system, he said.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra was also present on the occasion.

