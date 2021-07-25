India urges G20 nations to bring down per capita emissions by ’30

The target of reducing emissions to net zero by mid-century, proposed by some countries, will not be adequate in view of the fast-depleting global carbon space, India said in its official statement at the G20 energy and climate joint ministerial meeting, even as it urged the group of 20 developed nations (G20) with per capita greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions above the world average to reduce the levels by 2030.

“We have noted the pledges made by some countries to achieve Net Zero GHG emissions or carbon neutrality by or around mid-century. However, this may not be adequate in view of fast depleting available carbon space. Therefore, and keeping in view the legitimate need of developing countries to grow, we urge G20 countries to commit to bringing down per capita emissions to the global average by 2030,” said the statement shared by the union environment ministry on Saturday.

According to data provided by the Climate Watch by World Resources Institute, India emits 7.1% of global emissions and has per capita emissions of about 2.47 Tco2e (tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent), as compared to the global average of 6.45 tco2/per capita. In comparison to top emitters, India’s per capita emissions are seven times lower than that of the United States, 3.4 times lower compared to China’s and three times lower compared to the EU.

Union environment minister, Bhupender Yadav, said the world should not be shifting goalposts and setting new benchmarks for global climate ambition during the G20 ministerial meeting on Friday. “We should not be shifting goalposts and setting new benchmarks for global climate ambition,” Yadav was quoted as saying at the meeting.

He also made it clear that India will accelerate action on climate change only when there is enough support from developed countries. “...The momentum of climate action can only be accelerated when there is enough support through means of implementation including finance and technology,” he said.

“India’s disappointment with the shortfall in climate finance is understandable. Recent emphasis on net zero targets to stay within 1.5°C warming may also feel like shifting of negotiating goalposts. But recent events have shown that even small degrees of average global warming can lead to dangerous heat waves, floods, and cyclones. For India, scaling up renewable energy and nature-based solutions can bring new jobs and better health, but much depends on clean technology partnerships for industrial production,” said Ulka Kelkar, director of the climate programme at the World Resources Institute, India.