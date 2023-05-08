Major infra project discussed at meeting between MBS and NSAs of India, UAE, US

NEW DELHI: The national security advisers of India, the US and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss a major connectivity project expected to link a West Asian rail network to Indian ports, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. Saudi Arabia Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud met national security advisers of India, the US and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). (REUTERS File Photo)

NSA Ajit Doval joined his counterparts from the US and the UAE – Jake Sullivan and Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan – for the meeting in Jeddah on Sunday evening. It was preceded by a meeting between the Saudi crown prince and Sullivan.

There was no official readout from the Indian side on the visit by Doval, which was not previously announced. The meetings in Jeddah, coming close on the heels of secret talks brokered by China that led to an agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran, were seen as part of efforts to counter Beijing’s growing influence in West Asia.

A statement issued by the White House said the three NSAs met Mohammed bin Salman, who is also Saudi Arabia’s prime minister to “advance their shared vision of a more secure and prosperous Middle East region interconnected with India and the world”. The statement didn’t give more details.

People familiar with the matter said an infrastructure project linking a network of railways in West Asia to Indian ports via shipping lanes figured in the meeting.

The use of the word “interconnected” in the White House statement assumes significance as news portal Axios reported that the meeting was meant to discuss a “major joint infrastructure project” to connect West Asian countries through a network of railways and then to Indian ports.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency said the meeting discussed “means to strengthen relations and ties between the three countries [India, the US and the UAE] in a way that enhances growth and stability in the region”.

The Axios report, which cited two unnamed US officials, said the infrastructure project is a key initiative the White House wants to push in West Asia to counter China’s growing influence. The idea for the initiative came up during talks held over the past 18 months by the I2U2, a grouping that brings together India, Israel, the US and the UAE and has been dubbed the “West Asian Quad”.

Israel raised the idea of connecting West Asia through railways during I2U2 meetings, and the move was based on using India’s expertise in big infrastructure projects, a former Israeli official told Axios. The US administration then expanded on the idea to include Saudi Arabia.

Sullivan also held bilateral meetings with the Saudi crown prince and the Indian and UAE NSAs to discuss bilateral and regional matters. Sullivan “looks forward to further consulting with Mr Doval on the margins of the Quad Summit later this month in Australia”, the White House statement said.

The four countries agreed to “maintain regular consultations and follow up on the matters discussed” on Sunday, the statement added.

