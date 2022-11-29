India, US armies hold joint exercise near border with China. Watch

India and the United States are holding the 18th edition of the armed forces' joint training exercise in Uttarakhand’s Auli, close to the border with China. Labeled as Yudh Abhyas (which loosely translates as war training), the joint exercise is held annually to exchange "best practices, tactics, techniques and procedures between the armies of the two nations", according to a government statement.

Multiple visuals from the spot were shared by news agency ANI that showed unarmed combat training and the Indian Army troops carrying out slithering operations with the M-17 helicopter. The M-17 chopper is a Russian-origin helicopter.

With majestic mountains in the background, the troops were seen training for unarmed combat. The troops also used trained kites with an aim to prey on enemy drones during the Yudh Abhyas, news agency ANI reported, in what it called the first-of-its kind usage of these birds.

#WATCH via ANI Multimedia | India-US troops to carry out special operations in Mi-17V5 helicopter in Auli, Uttarakhand near China borderhttps://t.co/fVC8FWOnxg — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2022

Among the several clips that were put out, one of them demonstrated the use of assault dogs during the anti-terror operations. In the video, an assault dog was seen disengaging the weapon; as some people tried to disrupt the security operations. Such anti-terror operations are usually carried out in Jammu and Kashmir.

#WATCH | Demonstration of using assault dogs for counter-terrorist operations by the Indian Army during the ongoing wargame Yuddh Abhyas in Auli, Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/VsUziTXLBc — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2022

Last year, the Indo-US joint army exercise was carried out at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska. In the 18th edition, US Army soldiers of 2nd Brigade of the 11th Airborne Division and Indian Army soldiers from the ASSAM Regiment are taking part, a government statement highlighted. During the training, the armies are also focusing on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations. “Troops from both nations will practice launching of swift and coordinated relief efforts in the wake of any natural calamity,” the statement had underlined earlier.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON