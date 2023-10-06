‘Yudh Abhyas’: Indian, US Army carry out joint training in Alaska

The Indian and US Armies snipers carried out joint training at Alaska before closing exercise “Yudh Abhyas”.

Indian, US Army soldiers in Alaska during exercise “Yudh Abhyas”(X)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Indian ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu visited the exercise area in Alaska for the closing ceremony of the exercise, according to Indian Army officials.

Sandhu shared his delight to witness the Indian Army and the US Army soldiers' actions at Exercise Yudh Abhyas in Alaska.

He further thanked the US Army and the 11th Airborne Division for hosting troops.

Troops of India and the US armies carry out a joint tactical exercise during the ongoing Ex-Yudh Abhyas on Saturday. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 11th Airborne Division is a US Army airborne formation based in Alaska.

Indian envoy Taranjit Singh Sandhu took to his social media 'X' and said, "Deepening Defense Partnership! Wonderful to witness #IndianArmy@ADGPI and @USArmy soldiers in action at Exercise #YudhAbhyas in Alaska. Thank @USARPAC @11thAirborneDiv for hosting troops."

Last week, the Indian and US Armies carried out a joint tactical exercise in Alaska as part of the ongoing Exercise Yudh Abhyas. The two armies on Friday carried out field training drills in Alaska, according to Indian Army officials.

Troops of India and the US armies carry out a joint tactical exercise during the ongoing Ex-Yudh Abhyas, on Saturday. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The exercise entails exchanging the best practices, enhancing interoperability and strengthening the bond between the two Armies.

The 19th edition of "EXERCISE YUDH ABHYAS" is being conducted from September 25th to October 8th in Fort Wainwright, Alaska, USA. It is an annual exercise conducted jointly by the Indian Army and the United States Army. The previous edition of the Exercise was conducted in Auli, Uttarakhand, India in November 2022.

The Indian Army contingent comprising 350 personnel is participating in this edition of the exercise. The lead battalion from the Indian side is affiliated with the MARATHA Light Infantry Regiment.

Indian ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu at the exercise area in Alaska for the closing ceremony of the exercise. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1-24 Infantry Battalion of the 1st Brigade Combat Team is participating from the US side. Both sides practiced a series of tactical drills to enhance interoperability in conducting UN peacekeeping operations. Personnel from both sides also held detailed discussions to share their experiences and best practices.

The two armies practised high-angle rescue & casualty evacuation drills in the sub-zero Arctic conditions during the exercise. The soldiers also conducted a live fire training exercise.

The theme of the Exercise is 'Employment of an Integrated Battle Group in Mountain/ Extreme Climatic Conditions' under Chapter VII of the United Nations mandate.

"EX YUDH ABHYAS-23" will facilitate both Armies to mutually learn from each other and further strengthen the bonds between the two armies said the release.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}