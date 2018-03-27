India, US talk ways to tackle terrorism

Government representatives from India and the United States on Tuesday deliberated on the need of coordinated international efforts to counter threats by foreign militants, at the 15th meeting of the India-US Counter-Terrorism Joint Working Group in New Delhi.

The group discussed international and bilateral cooperation on justice, law enforcement and capacity building efforts to counter terrorism, the ministry of ex- ternal affairs said in a statement.

“Both sides committed to stre- ngthening information sharing on some of the world’s most dang- erous terrorist groups and efforts to counter the financing of terrorist organisations,” it said.