India used HAROP drones to attack, claims Pakistan. 10 facts about them

Pakistan army on Thursday claimed India has used drones to target multiple locations, including the two largest cities of Karachi and Lahore. "Indian drones continue to be sent into Pakistan airspace...(India) will continue to pay dearly for this naked aggression," saidPakistan military spokesperson Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry. India has not yet commented on this. HAROP drone is a next-generation loitering munition system developed by Israel Aerospace Industries.(Credit: Israel Aerospace Industries)

The alleged attack comes a day after India destroyed nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan army claimed that Israeli-made HAROP drones were used by India on Thursday. Developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), HAROP is a next-generation loitering munition system, the HAROP, which combined the capabilities of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) with precision-guided munitions.

Here are 10 facts about the HAROP drones

Dual-role weapon system

The HAROP acts both as a surveillance drone and a lethal missile. It loiters over target areas and then dives into targets upon detection, making it highly effective against time-sensitive threats.

Combat-proven performance

HAROP has a strong track record of operational success, with remarkable mission results in real-world combat situations, particularly in Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses (SEAD) roles.

Developed by Israel aerospace industries

HAROP is a product of IAI’s decades-long experience in loitering munition systems, building on earlier platforms like the HARPY. It's the second-generation member of IAI’s loitering munitions family.

Long-endurance and extended range

The drone boasts an impressive endurance of up to 9 hours and an operational range of up to 1,000 km, enabling deep standoff operations without exposing operators to frontline threats.

Autonomous with human control

While HAROP operates autonomously to search, identify, and track targets, it retains a man-in-the-loop capability through a two-way data link, allowing human operators to make real-time decisions.

Abort and re-loiter capability

In the event of changing battlefield conditions, an operator can abort an attack, allowing the drone to return to loitering mode - minimizing the risk of collateral damage.

Advanced targeting systems

HAROP is equipped with electro-optical (EO), infrared (IR), and forward-looking infrared (FLIR) sensors, along with a color CCD camera and anti-radar homing capabilities, providing comprehensive target detection and identification.

Versatile applications across domains

Designed for multi-mission flexibility, HAROP is suitable for land and naval use, urban warfare, counter-terror missions, and both high and low-intensity conflicts.

Massive warhead payload

The drone carries a 23 kg (51 lb) explosive payload, enabling it to neutralize a wide range of high-value and mobile targets, including radars, missile systems, and enemy hideouts.

Launched from canister, ready to strike

The HAROP is launched from a sealed canister, making it easy to deploy and capable of immediately transitioning from surveillance to strike mode, offering a powerful “situational awareness and weapon” solution in one.